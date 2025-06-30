"Can't wait until he’s gone from baseball" - MLB fans react to Trevor Bauer being dropped by BayStars after alleged bustup

Former MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer continues to be in the news despite not pitching in the major league for more than two years. Bauer last pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021.

Ad

The former Cy Young winner returned to the NPB this season after a successful stint in Mexico last year. However, his return has not gone to plan as the veteran pitcher is going through a slump on the mound.

His woes worsened after the Yokohama DeNA BayStars reportedly dropped him from the roster over an alleged bust-up with the team's pitching coach Shinji Ohhara. Bauer reportedly had a heated exchange with Ohhara after being pulled in his last start. The former Dodgers pitcher stormed off the dugout after his exchange.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB fans reacted to Bauer's heated exchange and his exclusion from the NPB team's roster.

"It’s never his fault lol. I cant wait until he’s gone from baseball," wrote a fan.

"I guess NPB teams don’t feel obligated to put up with diva behavior from a former MLB Cy Young winner when he currently has the literal WORST ERA in the league," mocked a fan.

Ad

"What excuses are his fans going to make now?" wrote another fan.

Fans mocked the Trevor Bauer defenders, throwing shade at his aspirations of returning to MLB.

"And people want him to pitch in the major leagues lol," wrote a fan.

"Another bad day for the "sign Bauer he's an ace!!" Crowd. Can't even produce in a league with a dead ball."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"People still in these comments genuinely thinking he can help a major league team," wrote another fan.

Trevor Bauer to spend time in minors to fix pitching woes

Trevor Bauer is reportedly working with the analytics team in the minors in an attempt to regain his form. He won't be eligible for a return to the senior team until July 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More