Can you trade draft picks in MLB The Show 23? Rules and Regulations, explained

MLB the Show 23 is the premier baseball video game. It far exceeds RBI Baseball and Super Mega Baseball, though those two games have opted to find their way into a different niche genre of gaming. Still, it's the most realistic, which draws a lot of players.

One thing that the game has adopted that makes it so realistic is an exceptional franchise mode. Signing free agents and more in MLB the Show 23 is a big part of the mode, but so is drafting.

Can picks be swapped in MLB the Show 23?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Drafting is an overlooked way of team building in baseball because it's so difficult to land the right prospects. Now, the video game has adopted this method as well. Can those picks be traded to rebuild a franchise, though?

Can MLB the Show 23 players trade draft picks?

Currently, no. MLB teams are prohibitted from trading standard picks and MLB the Show 23 mirrors that. The league wants bad teams to pick top players to keep them improving and help improve the parity in the league so they've banned trading standard picks.

In the Show, this remains true. The game strives to perfectly emulate the real sport, so every aspect of the MLB translates to the video games. That means players will have to scout and draft with their own picks and not trade them.

In order to get more picks, you would need to tender qualifying offers to free agents and let them sign elsewhere, but that's the only way to add more.

Poll : 0 votes