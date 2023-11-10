Julio Rodriguez grabbed headlines after claiming his second straight Silver Slugger Award on Thursday night. The 22-year-old became only the seventh Seattle Mariners player to win multiple Silver Slugger awards.

Many fans congratulated Rodriguez for claiming the honor and joining an elite group of Seattle players. His girlfriend, Jordyn Huitema, was quick to send her wishes and cheer for the Mariners star.

On her Instagram story, Huitema responded to the Mariners' congratulatory post on Rodriguez and wrote:

"This man right here"

As per reports, Huitema began dating Rodriguez in Oct. 2022. The two reportedly met via social media, after Huitema reached out to the MLB star.

Huitema is a soccer player for the NSWL's OL Reign and the Canadian national team. She was previously in a relationship with Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies but the two split in May 2022.

A look at Julio Rodriguez's stats in the 2023 MLB season

Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez

Julio Rodriguez had another stellar season with the Seattle Mariners in 2023. The center fielder has already established himself as one of the best young players in the MLB.

Rodriguez ended the regular season with 180 hits, 103 RBIs and 32 home runs across 654 at-bats with a .275 batting average. The youngster also added 22 stolen bases and was the catalyst for Seattle's batting.

Despite Rodriguez's superb efforts, the Mariners finished third in the AL West with an 88-74 record. Unfortunately, Seattle missed out on a playoff berth by just 1.0 game.

Nonetheless, Rodriguez will hope to push the Mariners in the postseason next year. His aggressiveness at the plate has caught the eye of many, and Seattle will look to build its team around the 22-year-old.

Rodriguez has earned two All-Star honors since making his MLB debut in April 2022. He also won the Rookie of the Year award last year after recording 145 hits and 25 home runs.