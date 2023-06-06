St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright acknowledged his team's poor form in the MLB this season ahead of their series opener against the Texas Rangers. Only the Oakland A's have a wrose record than the Cardinals, who find themselves bottom of ther division and the whole of the National League.

Wainwright spoke to reporters ahead of Tuesday's encounter against the Cubs and said that he hopes that the Cardinals can respond to the situation and turn things around sooner rather than later.

Adam Wainwright is a veteran MLB player who has been a part of the league since his debut in 2005. During this time, he has always stuck with the Cardinals, winning the World Series in 2006 while being named an All-Star thrice and also picking up the Golden Glove award twice.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He has been a main stay in the Major leagues for almost two decades now and knows exactly what is required to succeed in the such a competitive league.

It has been a poor season for the St. Louis Cardinals to say the least. If not for the Oakland A's, they would be the worst team in the country. Adam Waiwright knows that time is running out for the Cardinals to turn things around. With 60 games already played out of a 162-games season, they must turn things around soon if they want to have any chance of being cometitive in the league this season.

Ahead of their series opener against the Rangers, Wainwright outlined exactly that and revealed the mood amongst his teammates.

“I don't think ‘concerned' is the right word. I think ‘pissed' is the right word,” said Wainwright. “I think everyone is pissed at a lot of different things."

Cardinals Nation @CardinalsNatCP



clutchpoints.com/cardinals-news… Adam Wainwright has watched the Cardinals struggle through their season and is looking for St. Louis to undergo immediate improvement. Adam Wainwright has watched the Cardinals struggle through their season and is looking for St. Louis to undergo immediate improvement.clutchpoints.com/cardinals-news…

St. Louis Cardinals suffer another defeat despite Adam Wainwright's call to pull things together

The St. Louis Cardinals lost their series opener against the Texas Rangers 4-3 on Monday night. Adam Wainwright was the starting pitcher for the Cardinals but could not do enough to inspire his team to a victory.

In fact, the 41-year-old veteran's performances have been dwindling of late and speculations continue that it could be the last season for him in the major leagues. MLB fans and analysts alike think that its only a matter of time intil the curtain closes on the veteran pitcher's career.

Poll : 0 votes