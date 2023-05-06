Create

Cardinals fans stunned as horrendous losing streak continues: "Someone is getting fired soon"

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Detroit Tigers v St. Louis Cardinals
Jordan Montgomery #47 of the St. Louis Cardinals delivers a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Busch Stadium. [Source: Getty Images]

St. Louis Cardinals continued their slide down the order as they succumbed to defeat against the Detroit Tigers 5-4 at home. The Tigers came from behind to take the game after the St. Louis relievers failed to close out.

With their 23rd loss of the season, St. Louis now have the worst record in the National League. This was their seventh consecutive loss and the management is running out of options. Cardinals also continued their bad form in series openers as they lost for the 11th straight instance this season, a record since the 1981 Kansas City Royals, who lost 13.

St. Louis Cardinals were plagued with further pitching problems as reliever Jordan Hicks gave away crucial two runs in the seventh innings. Manager Oliver Marmol trusted Hicks looking at his recent run of form. However, that didn't go according to plan as Detroit's Riley Greene hit an RBI double on a 0-2 pitch.

Cardinals fans on Twitter were in shock as their winless streak extended to seven.

@TalkinBaseball_ I knew Yadi retiring would hurt but damn this… great to see as a Reds fan.
@TalkinBaseball_ Someone is getting fired soon.
@TalkinBaseball_ They've also lost 13 straight games when they have scored 4 or less.
@TalkinBaseball_ do we have to do this everytime they lose, we know they have the worst record in the NL
@TalkinBaseball_ Thoughts and prayers, St Louis.
@TalkinBaseball_ Bro how are they bad I don't get it
@TalkinBaseball_ Lost their 2 Hall of Fame players and fell apart. Shame.

The never-ending MLB umpire saga in the baseball world seemed to continue as more officiating errors took the limelight in the ninth inning in the game between the Cardinals and Tigers. Fans showed further outrage against the umpires.

@TalkinBaseball_ I know the cardinals are sucking, but to be fair, the ump threw that game for us
@TalkinBaseball_ ump blew the 9th completely

Cardinals manager and bench manager ejected during the game

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and bench manager Joe McEnwig were ejected in the ninth inning by home plate umpire Junior Valentine after McEnwig went out to challenge the calls. As Valentine ejected McEnwig, Marmol erupted in protests that led to even his removal as well.

St. Louis' problems will continue to trouble them if they do not take any major decisions immediately. Their three game series against the Tigers will be followed by a series on the road to the Chicago Cubs.

