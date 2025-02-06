Cardinals icon Albert Pujols pens sweet message for son Ezra on his big day

Albert Pujols may have had a fallout with his ex-wife Deidre but he still celebrates the special occasions of each of his five children he shares with her. Isabella, Ezra, Sophia, Albert Jr. and Esther Grace are all children of the former couple.

On Wednesday, the St. Louis Cardinals legend took to social media to share a heartfelt message for his son, Ezra, on his birthday. In the post, Pujols shared a scenic photo of Ezra standing in front of the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben in London.

Alongside the image, Pujols wrote:

"Happy birthday to my son Ezra, wishing you all the happiness you deserve ❤️"

Pujols and Deidre co-founded the Pujols Family Foundation in 2005, a non-profit organization that provides support for individuals with Down syndrome and their families. Their eldest daughter Isabella suffers from Down syndrome.

When did Albert Pujols and Deidre get married?

Albert Pujols and Deidre exchanged their vows in 2005. Deidre went through a brain tumor removal surgery immediately after which the Hall of Fame-bound slugger announced divorce in 2022, marking an end to 22 years of marriage.

Albert Pujols is currently married to Nicole Fernandez since 2023, who is the daughter of former Dominican Republic president Leonel Fernandez.

Everything seemed well until it wasn't between Albert Pujols and Deidre.

As per the court documents of their divorce filing, the separation took place in February 2022, which is a month before Deidre underwent surgery on March 30. Her brain tumor was first detected in October 2021.

While Pujols said that there were "irreconcilable differences" between them, Deidre opted for silence on the matter. The divorce was finally settled on Aug. 23, 2022.

As per the settlement between both parties, Deidre was awarded 70% custody of their five kids and $20,000 in monthly child support. On top of that, it was also agreed that her adult daughter Isabella will be given an extra $5,000 until she starts to earn her own living.

Though both couples are now distant and have seemingly moved on with their lives, Pujols has stayed in touch with his kids.

