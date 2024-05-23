Cardinals icon Albert Pujols takes home his first Sports Emmy for studio show MLB Tonight

St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols has yet again been awarded another trophy. This time, however, it is not a bat or a prestigious ring but a Sports Emmy Award, which many people in the sporting industry would want to achieve.

The show “MLB Tonight,” which is one of the most famous MLB Network shows, won the Emmy award for “Outstanding Studio Show: Daily Category.”

Pujols was drafted by the Cardinals in 1999, and he quickly rose through the ranks and became famous for his powerful swing and exceptional hitting skills. Pujols has collected numerous awards in his career. He has been an All-Star eleven times and the NL MVP Champion three times.

However, after calling time on his playing career in 2021, Pujols did not withdraw from the baseball arena. Instead, he appeared as an analyst for “MLB Tonight,” giving his take on the sport he once ruled for over twenty years.

Pujols' success on "MLB Tonight" can be linked to several factors. Firstly, his recent retirement allows him to provide fresh insights and analysis, keeping him in touch with the modern game. Secondly, his vast experience as a player gives him experience and allows him to break down complex plays for viewers clearly and understandably.

Albert Pujols is interested in managing an MLB team

Albert Pujols may no longer play baseball and may not even be swinging a bat, but his love for the game is still evident. In March, he was appointed as the manager of the Dominican Republic’s Leones del Escogido. Pujols has also expressed interest in managing a major league team in the future.

"Why not? If the opportunity is right one day, I think I’ll be ready for that. But I'm gonna focus on what I need to do which is be here for a week and then go to the D.R. and getting the team ready." Pujols said (via MLB.com).

Pujols has experience playing for 23 years in MLB, where he has 3,384 hits, 703 home runs and won the World Series twice. This experience and his natural leadership qualities make him a potential fit for a managerial role.

