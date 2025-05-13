Cardinals legend Albert Pujols gives clear insight on Freddie Freeman's style of play

Reigning World Series MVP Freddie Freeman is off to a strong start to the 2025 season after undergoing surgery in the offseason following his postseason heroics.

The All-Star infielder is batting a team-leading.376 with nine home runs and 33 RBIs as the Los Angeles Dodgers reigns at the top of the National League West.

Former three-time MVP and fellow first baseman Albert Pujols dissected Freeman's impactful plays for the defending World Series champions. The St. Louis Cardinals legend discussed Freeman's approach against pitchers, drawing a similarity with his approach in his heydays.

"Same mindset," Pujols said on MLB News Today (1:30 onwards). " I would tip my cap for that guy not three times, but even twice (locating the inside of the strike zone). And again, You know, I had the same mindset as well, you know. I always looked for fastballs, that was me. I feel like if I'm gonna strike out, I want to strike out with my swing.

"Yeah, imagine in the game, but I can tell you that, just like Freddie, can also tell you this. I can go every night every day, knowing that I'm gonna give you four or five quality at-bats like that. I might strike out in one pitch, but you have to give credit to the guy on the mound."

Freddie Freeman has been one of the most consistent hitters over the last decade, making him an invaluable asset to the Atlanta Braves initially and now the Dodgers.

Freddie Freeman continues hot streak at plate for Dodgers in emphatic win

Freddie Freeman's consistency was on display in the series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. Freeman went 4-for-4 on the night, driving in two runs with three RBIs and a solo home run.

