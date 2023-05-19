St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol was under fire from his own fans despite their win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

Marmol has been criticised for his bull pen management in recent weeks and again last night for pulling pitcher Adam Wainwright out in the middle of the fifth inning.

Fans have been unhappy with the manager's decisions all season and made their voices heard through social media.

Oli Marmol has been a coach with the St. Louis Cardinals since 2017 and was promoted to the manager's office in 2022, making him the youngest manager in the MLB.

Marmol had an impressive first season as manager, finishing with a .574 record in the regular season which saw them at the top of the NL Central table.

However, this year the Cardinals have struggled at the bottom of the table with a disappointing .422 record so far in the MLB. His bullpen has struggled all season and his player management has not helped his cause.

Fans have been extremely critical of Marmol's decisions and have blamed him for their miserable start to the season. Fans took to social media to express their frustrations despite their win against the LA Dodgers.

"Still a terrible bullpen manager. My God, he makes Shildt look like a HOFer," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Got lucky tonight. He can't always count on our massive offense," added another.

Matt Grawitch @DocGrawitch Oli Marmol is still a terrible bullpen manager. My God, he makes Shildt look like a HOFer Oli Marmol is still a terrible bullpen manager. My God, he makes Shildt look like a HOFer

Matt @matthicks00 @DocGrawitch Yep, cant get out of his own way. Plus for a last place NL team how dare they get cocky like that. Get back to 1st place First! @DocGrawitch Yep, cant get out of his own way. Plus for a last place NL team how dare they get cocky like that. Get back to 1st place First!

Nic Mizeur @nic_mizeur I'm not entirely certain Oli Marmol can actually manage a baseball game. At the very least, it seems like nearly every decision (esp in-game) is wrong. After a rough 1st inning Waino had settled in and you yank him cause he gives up a single after a 2 out error. I'm not entirely certain Oli Marmol can actually manage a baseball game. At the very least, it seems like nearly every decision (esp in-game) is wrong. After a rough 1st inning Waino had settled in and you yank him cause he gives up a single after a 2 out error.

John Wilson @JohnWil72339472 I would like to know how did Oli Marmol ranked 15 out of 30 as the 30 ranked manager he should be definitely ranked 30th he should of been terminated already I would like to know how did Oli Marmol ranked 15 out of 30 as the 30 ranked manager he should be definitely ranked 30th he should of been terminated already

Brenden Schaeffer🎳 @bschaeffer12 With Helsley throwing more than 20 pitches yesterday, I was curious whether him getting up to warm when it was a one-run game might impact his availability for tomorrow. Oli Marmol did not seem to think that it would. With Helsley throwing more than 20 pitches yesterday, I was curious whether him getting up to warm when it was a one-run game might impact his availability for tomorrow. Oli Marmol did not seem to think that it would.

Nic Mizeur @nic_mizeur "Funny" how the cardinals have started winning now that they actually show up for the first game of a series even though Oli Marmol said it wasn't an issue (winning the series opener) "Funny" how the cardinals have started winning now that they actually show up for the first game of a series even though Oli Marmol said it wasn't an issue (winning the series opener)

ANDREW KNIZNER SZN (19-26) @Kawismflaw @STL_Stats_Facts Nope. Any way you slice it this is L the only way forward is too immediately fire OLI marmol @STL_Stats_Facts Nope. Any way you slice it this is L the only way forward is too immediately fire OLI marmol

Jacob Dofing @JacobDofing oli marmol does not control this offense. the lineup produces whether he picks a good one or not. he controls the tempo of the game with pitching and he has not done a good job. either fire him or trade for every all star caliber pitcher on the block so he can’t mess it up anymor oli marmol does not control this offense. the lineup produces whether he picks a good one or not. he controls the tempo of the game with pitching and he has not done a good job. either fire him or trade for every all star caliber pitcher on the block so he can’t mess it up anymor

Laine Ring @F5tornadoFREAK REMOVE GENESIS CABRERA FOR THE LOVE OF GOD. Oli Marmol is THE worst manager in MLB and it ain't close REMOVE GENESIS CABRERA FOR THE LOVE OF GOD. Oli Marmol is THE worst manager in MLB and it ain't close

Oli Marmol continues bizarre decision making in latest victory for the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol was criticised a few days back for taking Wilson Contreras out of the catcher's role for just a week before puting him back behind the plate. He then failed to provide a plausible explanation to fans and reporters about the reason for making the changes.

In the game against the LA Dodgers, he was again criticised for pulling pitcher Adam Wainwright in the middle of the fifth inning, giving fans more reason to lose faith in his management abilities.

