Cardinals manager Oli Marmol failing to win over fans despite victory vs LA Dodgers: "Still a terrible bullpen manager"

By Nishant Borooah
Modified May 19, 2023 06:44 GMT
St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs
Manager Oliver Marmol of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol was under fire from his own fans despite their win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

Marmol has been criticised for his bull pen management in recent weeks and again last night for pulling pitcher Adam Wainwright out in the middle of the fifth inning.

Fans have been unhappy with the manager's decisions all season and made their voices heard through social media.

Oli Marmol has been a coach with the St. Louis Cardinals since 2017 and was promoted to the manager's office in 2022, making him the youngest manager in the MLB.

Marmol had an impressive first season as manager, finishing with a .574 record in the regular season which saw them at the top of the NL Central table.

However, this year the Cardinals have struggled at the bottom of the table with a disappointing .422 record so far in the MLB. His bullpen has struggled all season and his player management has not helped his cause.

Fans have been extremely critical of Marmol's decisions and have blamed him for their miserable start to the season. Fans took to social media to express their frustrations despite their win against the LA Dodgers.

"Still a terrible bullpen manager. My God, he makes Shildt look like a HOFer," wrote one fan on Twitter.
"Got lucky tonight. He can't always count on our massive offense," added another.
Oli Marmol is still a terrible bullpen manager. My God, he makes Shildt look like a HOFer
Oli Marmol got lucky tonight. He can't always count on our massive offense. He needed to let @UncleCharlie50 go further, at least finish that inning. #STLCards
@DocGrawitch Yep, cant get out of his own way. Plus for a last place NL team how dare they get cocky like that. Get back to 1st place First!
I'm not entirely certain Oli Marmol can actually manage a baseball game. At the very least, it seems like nearly every decision (esp in-game) is wrong. After a rough 1st inning Waino had settled in and you yank him cause he gives up a single after a 2 out error.
I would like to know how did Oli Marmol ranked 15 out of 30 as the 30 ranked manager he should be definitely ranked 30th he should of been terminated already
With Helsley throwing more than 20 pitches yesterday, I was curious whether him getting up to warm when it was a one-run game might impact his availability for tomorrow. Oli Marmol did not seem to think that it would.
"Funny" how the cardinals have started winning now that they actually show up for the first game of a series even though Oli Marmol said it wasn't an issue (winning the series opener)
@STL_Stats_Facts Nope. Any way you slice it this is L the only way forward is too immediately fire OLI marmol
oli marmol does not control this offense. the lineup produces whether he picks a good one or not. he controls the tempo of the game with pitching and he has not done a good job. either fire him or trade for every all star caliber pitcher on the block so he can’t mess it up anymor
REMOVE GENESIS CABRERA FOR THE LOVE OF GOD. Oli Marmol is THE worst manager in MLB and it ain't close

Oli Marmol continues bizarre decision making in latest victory for the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol was criticised a few days back for taking Wilson Contreras out of the catcher's role for just a week before puting him back behind the plate. He then failed to provide a plausible explanation to fans and reporters about the reason for making the changes.

In the game against the LA Dodgers, he was again criticised for pulling pitcher Adam Wainwright in the middle of the fifth inning, giving fans more reason to lose faith in his management abilities.

