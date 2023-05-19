St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol was under fire from his own fans despite their win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.
Marmol has been criticised for his bull pen management in recent weeks and again last night for pulling pitcher Adam Wainwright out in the middle of the fifth inning.
Fans have been unhappy with the manager's decisions all season and made their voices heard through social media.
Oli Marmol has been a coach with the St. Louis Cardinals since 2017 and was promoted to the manager's office in 2022, making him the youngest manager in the MLB.
Marmol had an impressive first season as manager, finishing with a .574 record in the regular season which saw them at the top of the NL Central table.
However, this year the Cardinals have struggled at the bottom of the table with a disappointing .422 record so far in the MLB. His bullpen has struggled all season and his player management has not helped his cause.
Fans have been extremely critical of Marmol's decisions and have blamed him for their miserable start to the season. Fans took to social media to express their frustrations despite their win against the LA Dodgers.
"Still a terrible bullpen manager. My God, he makes Shildt look like a HOFer," wrote one fan on Twitter.
"Got lucky tonight. He can't always count on our massive offense," added another.
Oli Marmol continues bizarre decision making in latest victory for the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol was criticised a few days back for taking Wilson Contreras out of the catcher's role for just a week before puting him back behind the plate. He then failed to provide a plausible explanation to fans and reporters about the reason for making the changes.
In the game against the LA Dodgers, he was again criticised for pulling pitcher Adam Wainwright in the middle of the fifth inning, giving fans more reason to lose faith in his management abilities.