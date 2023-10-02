Adam Wainwright had a fitting farewell as the MLB world poured in with its applause for the St. Louis Cardinals pitcher. The veteran bid goodbye in front of the St. Louis crowd, with the organization giving a pleasant surprise at the end.

Wainwright has been in the MLB since 2005. The 42 year old is a 3x All Star and won the World Series in his second year with the Cardinals in 2006. The St. Louis roster would seem incomplete without Wainwright, as he has been a regular feature for the last 18 years.

Adam Wainwright completed his career with a stellar 200-128 record and an ERA of 3.53. His last appearance saw him produce a strong finish, as he got his 200th win as a pitcher, becoming the third Cardinals player on the mound to do so.

After the game against the Reds, the Cardinals had a special celebration for the retiring Wainwright for his impressive career. They presented him with a cute puppy as the pitcher had promised his five kids that he would get them one after he would retire from the game.

The Lagotto Romangolo puppy was handed over to the Wainwright family that included his wife, daughters - Baylie Grace (17), Addison (14), Macy James (11) and Sadee Faith (5), and four-year-old son Caleb Adam.

Fans became emotional after the they saw the kind gesture and took to X, formerly calledTwitter, to voice their opinions. One tweeted:

"Haven't cried in a long time. Did today."

Adam Wainwright joined by a host of teammates in final game celebration

Adam Wainwright hid his face with his hands when he saw his former batterymate Yaldier Molina on the field.

He was not expecting the former catcher to be there. Other former Cardinals players like Albert Pujols, Ozzie Smith, Scott Rolzen and Chris Carpenter also attended the ceremony.

Wainwright gave a final speech in front of an joyous crowd who needed some relief after a disappointing season for the Cardinals.