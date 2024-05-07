Cardinals vs Giants tickets sold out at Rickwood Field for ‘Tribute to the Negro Leagues’

The MLB game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants on June 20 at Rickwood Field is a hot commodity among netizens. It will also give "Tribute to the Negro Leagues" games. Tickets were sold in record time after being made available online.

Tickets went on sale via a lottery system for Alabama residents at 10 am on Monday, and within 40 minutes, almost all 5,000 tickets were sold. Only those could purchase the ticket who had pre-registered for it on MLB.com. One person was limited to buying two tickets, with prices starting at $275.

After a while, tickets were available on the secondary market at prices in multiples of the original price. On Stuthub, it started at $665, and on SeatGeek, tickets began at $726.

The MLB game is scheduled to air on Fox at 6:15 p.m. at Rickwood Field. Another minor league game between the Birmingham Barons and the Montgomery Biscuits will be held on June 18 and is slated to start at 6 pm.

Cardinal-Giants affair at Rickwood Field: First MLB game in Alabama since 1948

The reason behind the huge uproar for the tickets is that it is the first MLB game featuring two teams from the American or National League in the state of Alabama since the Negro American League was reclassified as a minor-league outfit in 1948.

For the upcoming MLB game between the Cardinals and the Giants, Rickwood Field, also known as "America's Oldest Ballpark," will undergo a renovation. The ballpark, which was built in 1910, will get a complete revamp of the playing surface and there will be an upgrade in the locker room and dugout to meet major league standards.

The ballpark has 8,300 seating capacity, and as per AL.com, a quarter of those tickets will be distributed among local youth groups for free. A few more tickets may go on sale at a later date.

