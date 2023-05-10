Carlos Correa turned in another damaging apperance at the box as the Minnesota Twins lost to the San Diego Padres in a 6-1 drubbing in the series opener. Correa turned up in none of the five at-bats he faced as fans continued to boo him throughout the game.

The Twins' marquee attraction since last season - the highest in the franchise history - has been going through a bit of a slump at the start of this. Carlos Correa signed a six year $200 million contract extension with the Twins. At an annual salary in excess of $32 million, he sits sixth on the list of players with most earnings this season.

He had accepted bigger and long term contract deals from other clubs like San Francisco Giants and New York Mets, however both fell through because of concerns regarding his ankle issues. Regardless the Twins' sum of money is no less and it has been expected he would do well for the team and lead them to the same succes that saw him win the World Series with the Astros in 2017.

However the fans seemed to have turned on him for the while as he has failed to take advantage of his abilities. After the game against the Padres where he stranded six batters on base, Carlos Correa talked about the reactions and felt they were justified.

"I'd boo myself too with the amount of money I'm making, if I'm playing like that," said Correa. "Obviously, (the boos are) acceptable. It's part of the game, part of sports. Fans want production, and fans want a team that's going to compete out there and win games. It's to be expected when you play poorly. But at the same time, the work doesn't stop. I'm going to keep working and keep focusing on the things I can control, and the results will come."

Minnesota Twins still holding up despite Carlos Correa's lack of form

The Twins have surprsingly still held on to the top spot in the American League Central division, two games ahead of second place Cleveland Guardians. Speaking about his team's performance Correa said the following:

"Even though I haven't been playing my best baseball, we're in a good spot when it comes to the division. When I get right, when we get right as a team, then we're going to be playing better baseball and hopefully build a bigger lead," Correa said.

Others have also faltered for Minnesota but with Carlos Correa's price tag it is expected that he would get the stick from fans.

