All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa envisages his little son, Kylo, to mature into a congenial Minnesotan. He said as much after reuniting with the Minnesota Twins on a six-year contract worth $200 million.

At his introductory Twins press conference, Carlos opened up about his wife and son, sharing:

"I couldn't get more happy. My family's very happy. [My wife] Daniella is very excited. [My son] Kylo is going to grow up to Minnesota Nice, which I love. Yeah, we're very excited."

The term "Minnesota Nice" describes the tendency of Minnesotans to be friendly, cooperative, and eager to assist others.

Correa also spoke about digging into Juicy Lucy, a burger style peculiar to the Gopher state.

Carlos Correa's wife Daniella's thoughtful post on Instagram

Carlos of the Minnesota Twins celebrates a home run with his wife Daniella Rodriguez, and son, Kylo against the Los Angeles Angels on August 13, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Hours after Carlos Correa's contract with the Twins went viral, his wife Daniella took to Instagram to lend her support to the shortstop. Daniella expressed hope for the future in Minnesota and mentioned how they were destined to be with the Twins.

Posting pictures straight from her husband's introductory press conference on Instagram, she wrote:

"One thing I’ve learned throughout this process is that life will always make sure it takes you just where you need to be. We were destined to be Twins ❤️ I’m happy to be a part of this organization for years to come! 🤩"

Carlos made his MLB debut with the Houston Astros in 2015. In 2022, he signed with the Minnesota Twins. However, he opted out of his two-year contract at the end of the 2022 MLB season itself.

Unfortunate circumstances led to the collapse of the Correa-Giants agreement. He then signed a deal with the New York Mets, but that deal too fell through. After failing to sign with both teams due to medical issues, Carlos has now re-signed with the Twins.

Given how Carlos performs during his upcoming six-year tenure with the Twins, his contract can be extended to ten years with a total value of $270 million.

