Carlos Correa Contract: Projecting the star free agent's 2023 salary

After the regular season came to an end, veteran shortstop Carlos Correa announced to The Daily Newspaper that he would choose to forego the next two years of his deal with the Minnesota Twins and go with another team as a free agent.

Prior to the 2022 season, the 28-year-old free agent agreed to a three-year, $105.3 million agreement with the Twins. With 22 home runs and 64 RBIs in 136 games, he went on to have a strong first season in Minnesota, slashing 291 (.366/.467).

Before agreeing to a contract with the Twins, Carlos Correa reportedly asked for a deal worth $330 million to $350 million in free agency, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. This time around, he might be looking for the same kind of long-term contract.

Brotips @brotips

wp.me/p509sG-1AaE6 Carlos Correa is going to get a big contract wherever he goes Carlos Correa is going to get a big contract wherever he goeswp.me/p509sG-1AaE6

"Carlos Correa is going to get a big contract wherever he goes," - brotips

His career began with the Houston Astros, who made him their first-round pick in 2012. In 2015, he made his Major League Baseball debut, and in 99 games, he hit .279/.345/.512 with 22 home runs, 68 RBI, and 14 stolen bases to win Rookie of the Year.

Can Twins keep a hold of Carlos Correa?

The 28-year-old is reportedly being pursued by the Yankees, Cubs, and Giants, three big-market teams with money to spend and a shortstop need. However, Carlos Correa's most recent team, the Twins, is still working on getting their top middle-of-the-order player back.

Last year, Correa inked a three-year deal with the Twins that featured $35.1 million in annual wages as well as an opt-out clause after each year. Both in terms of overall value and annual average value, that contract was the largest the Twins have ever given to a free agent.

Sports Hub @WorldSports_Hub The Twins willing to offer a record contract to Carlos Correa blog.alrehmanstore.com/the-twins-will… The Twins willing to offer a record contract to Carlos Correa blog.alrehmanstore.com/the-twins-will…

"The Twins willing to offer a record contract to Carlos Correa," - WorldSports_Hub

Joe Mauer's eight-year, $184 million pact in 2010 remains the Twins' most expensive contract in franchise history. However, the winning offer will probably need to start with a nine-digit figure, starting with 3, in order to secure Correa.

After Trea Turner agreed to an 11-year, $300 million contract with the Phillies, it became obvious. Turner is a year older than Correa, but Correa is a better hitter and a better shortstop defensively.

Heyman notes that the 28-year-old Correa is not just younger than Turner (30) and Bogaerts (30), but is also unrestricted by a qualifying offer, meaning he may be pursuing an offer in excess of $250 million for himself.

Poll : 0 votes