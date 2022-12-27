Carlos Correa Injury History: A look at the All-Star's previous health issues

Carlos Correa is one of the top young players in the MLB at the moment. However, some questions have arisen very recently about his health. These rumors seem to be affecting his ability to get signed.

Carlos Correa burst into the MLB in 2015, making his debut with the Houston Astros. The team had drafted him first overall three years prior and expected big things from him. Correa won the Rookie of the Year Award in 2015 after posting 22 home runs and 68 RBIs.

The first four years of his MLB career went off without a hitch. In 2016, he led the entire league in walk-off hits, helping his team win their first franchise World Series a year later in 2017.

Carlos Correa's problems began in 2018, when he was placed on the 10-day IL for a back ailment. Correa ended up sidelined for over a month and underwent surgery the following offseason.

The year of 2019 brought with it the most problems so far. He missed Opening Day with neck tightness and broke his rib in late May. In all, Correa only played 75 games that year on account of injuries. He still managed to hit 21 home runs and 59 RBIs.

After the 2021 season in which Correa helped the Houston Astros yet again win a World Series, he surprised Astros fans by deciding not to renew his contract. Instead, he signed a three-year deal worth $105 million with the Minnesota Twins.

That would not last long though as Correa opted out of his contract after just one year in Minnesota.

In December 2022, it was announced that he would be signing a three-year deal with the San Francisco Giants. However, that fell through days later.

Later that month, Correa announced that he would be signing with the New York Mets. However, according to some sources, the team was not satisfied with the results of his conditional physical examination, jeopardizing Correa's future with the Mets.

Carlos Correa is a risky signing for any team

Potential injuries aside, Correa has proven that he does not necessarily honor contractual obligations. This makes signing him an extra risky signing.

Perhaps the Mets will think twice about re-signing Correa. We can only wait and see what the future holds for this volatile young shortstop.

