Carlos Correa Injury Update: 2x All-Star slated to return to Twins lineup Monday after missing 16 games with intercostal strain

The Minnesota Twins are getting some reinforcements Monday night as Carlos Correa is set to return to the lineup. The two-time All-Star has missed the past 16 games for the Twins after suffering an intercostal strain during a strikeout swing back on April 12.

The return of Carlos Correa is massive for the Minnesota Twins, who have been red-hot lately. After a rough start to the season, the Twins have won 8 of their last 10 games, something that could continue with the return of Correa. The slugging shortstop will likely resume in his old position on Monday night.

"He's back! Carlos Correa batted .306 with two doubles, one home run, four RBI and eight walks in 11 games before he was hurt on April 12. #MNTwins" - @BallySportsNOR

Prior to his rib injury, Correa was arguably the best hitter on the Minnesota Twins. Before being placed on the 10-day IL, Correa had posted a .306 batting average with a home run, 4 RBIs, and an .876 OPS. His addition back into the fold will be huge for the surging Twins squad.

In a corresponding move, the Minnesota Twins opted to demote former first-round pick Austin Martin to Triple-A. During his run with the Twins, Martin posted a .226 batting average with a home run and 6 RBIs.

Carlos Correa is not the only Minnesota Twins star set to return to the club

The Twins are getting stronger at the right time, adding some of their top players in the middle of their current hot streak. Not only is the club bringing back Correa on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, but their superstar closer Jhoan Duran is also nearing his return to the bullpen.

"Twins closer Jhoan Duran is here in Chicago. No immediate news about him being activated from the IL, but it should be imminent in this series." - @nightengalejr

The star closer has been ramping up his throwing activities with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints and could return to the bullpen by the end of the week if he avoids a setback. Duran has been sidelined all season so far with an oblique injury, however, his return to the bullpen would be tremendous for the Minnesota Twins.

