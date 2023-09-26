Carlos Correa Injury Update: Twins manager Rocco Baldelli assures fans $200,000,000 star will be healthy for playoffs

According to Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, superstar shortstop Carlos Correa will return to the team's lineup in time for the playoffs. The 29-year-old infielder has been on the IL since Wednesday of last week after being diagnosed with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. This positive Carlos Correa injury update comes at the perfect time for the Twins.

Although the shortstop has suffered from the injury throughout much of the year, a recent flare-up forced Carlos Correa to the sidelines. The Minnesota Twins manager said that Correa is on track to return in time for the postseason, with the shortstop having an opportunity to play this upcoming Sunday against the Colorado Rockies.

"Twins manager Rocco Baldelli provides injury updates for Carlos Correa, as well as other key players such as Royce Lewis and Byron Buxton. @Twins | #MNTwins" - @MLBNetworkRadio

It's been a disappointing season for Correa, who has struggled to produce near the All-Star level that many expected from him. In 135 games this year, Correa has produced a career-low .230 batting average with 18 home runs and 65 RBIs. His 131 strikeouts are the second-highest of his career.

While Correa's nagging foot injury could be the reason behind his lack of success this year, the fact that he was able to play in 135 games this season makes it rather disappointing.

"Derek Falvey also said that Carlos Correa came up to him today to say that he was already "feeling really good" now that the plantar fascia has ruptured. They agree it's probably a good thing Correa is on the IL so he has to rest and can't talk himself back into the lineup." - @dohyoungpark

Carlos Correa's health was the major storyline during his free agency this offseason

Correa was one of the biggest stars available on the open market this past offseason, however, his injury history kept some teams from pursuing the talented yet polarizing shortstop.

"Hindsight is 20-20 and I’m not going to act like I wasn’t doing cartwheels in my bedroom at 3am when the heyman tweet dropped but my god that 12 year contract for Correa might have ended up being the worst contract of all time" - @HoodieAlonso

After nearly landing a massive contract with the New York Mets, issues were raised during his physical examinations, which forced the team to back out of the deal. The same thing happened yet again during negotiations with the San Francisco Giants, with the shortstop eventually returning to the Minnesota Twins on a six-year, $200,000,000 deal.