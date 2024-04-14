Carlos Correa Injury Update: Twins place ex-Astros All-Star on 10-days IL following oblique injury

Minnesota Twins suffered a setback as they placed shortstop Carlos Correa on the 10-day injured list after he suffered a right oblique strain during their defeat to the Detroit Tigers on Friday. Despite bouncing back to win the second game 11-5 on Saturday and tie the series, they lost their key shortstop to injury after he was pulled out of the previous game.

The 29-year-old Correa explained discomfort in his right side during the third inning of Friday's game before being removed and eventually being placed in the IL.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Carlos Correa was selected by the Houston Astros in the 2012 MLB Draft and made his major league debut with them in 2015, winning the AL Rookie of the Year award.

He has since established himself as a capable hitter and an elite shortstop, playing a big part in the Astros' World Series win in 2018. In 2022, the Puerto Rican signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Twins as a free agent.

Despite coming off one of the worst seasons in his career in 2023, Correa remains amongst the important players in the Twins' lineup. He made a strong start to the season with a .324/.452/.471 batting line, including one home run and four RBIs in eleven games.

With injuries already sidelining third baseman Royce Lewis, right fielder Max Kepler, pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and most of their bullpen, the Twins find themselves in a tight spot.

Twins shortstop Carlos Correa opens up on injury disappointment after being placed in IL

Minnesota Twins have had a tough start to the 2024 MLB season after losing several of the above-mentioned key players to injury early in the year. Shortstop Carlos Correa was the latest name to join the list and spoke to the media about it on Saturday. When asked about what he believes was the cause behind the injury, he said,

"I think it's just a buildup of me being sick for the past week and being very congested... I was already feeling kind of tired on the side going to the game because of that."

Expand Tweet

Correa then confirmed that he had an MRI done after the game but is still awaiting the results. The extent of the injury is not clear yet and the duration of his absence is yet to be determined.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.