Carlos Correa injury update: Twins shortstop put on 10-day IL, club hopes to have him healthy for playoffs

On September 20, the Minnesota Twins announced that Carlos Correa would be heading to the IL on account of plantar fasciitis in his left foot. While the star shortstop has only been designated to spend ten days on the IL, Twins fans are nonetheless wary.

With a record of 80-72, the Twins currently hold an eight-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central. While nothing is set in stone, it appears as though the Twins will be headed to the postseason for the first time since 2020.

To fill in the blank spot left in the roster by Carlos Correa's IL assignment, the Minnesota Twins have recalled outfielder Trevor Larnach from Triple-A St. Paul. It is likely that the shortstop slot will be covered by Jorge Polance, Kyle Farmer, or a mixture of the two.

Despite his short tenure with the Twins, Correa's time in Minneapolis has been quite eventful. A World Series winner and former Rookie of the Year during his days with the Houston Astros, Correa made headlines in early 2022 when he inked a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Twins.

However, after hitting .291 with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs last season, Correa opted out of his contract after just one season. Following the failure of two physicals with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants, Carlos Correa came back to the Twins.

"Carlos Correa has hit 29 doubles this season. He can become the seventh #MNTwins shortstop to have a 30 double season (minimum 60% of games at shortstop)." - Twins Ribbies

Ahead of the 2023 season, the 6-foot-4 Puerto Rican signed a six-year, $200 million deal with the Twins, cementing his spot at Target Field for the forseeable. This season, Correa owns a slashline of .230/.312/.399 with 18 home runs and 65 RBIs.

Carlos Correa will be a necessary part of the Twins' 2023 playoff drive

While the Twins are indeed the best team in their division, the AL Central is known to be among MLB's least-competitive divisions. As such, Correa's role will be vital if the Twins are to take on postseason opponents, all of whom will inevitably have accrued better regular season records.

Either way, Twins fans can at least try to take solace in the fact that it appears as though their star shortstop will not be sidelined for very long.