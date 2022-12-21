Carlos Correa Mets Saga: Why did the All-Star shortstop back out of his Giants contract?

In a shocking turn of events, Carlos Correa will no longer become a member of the San Francisco Giants, instead coming to an agreement with the New York Mets. While the deal between Correa and the Giants was agreed to, the deal could not have been made official until the free agent passed his standard physical examination. This is where the story took a turn.

Before making the deal official, the Giants' medical staff found something during the examination process that sparked concerns for the team. After coming to an agreement for a staggering 13-year, $350 million contract, San Francisco was undoubtedly thorough during the process.

Though this rarely occurs, if a flag is raised during a player's physical examination, both parties can either re-negotiate the deal or completely cancel it. The latter occurred, allowing Carlos Correa to reopen his free agency and sign with the New York Mets.

Last night, following the revelations of his physical with the Giants, Correa agreed to terms with the Mets on a 12-year deal worth $315 million. If he passes his deal and the contract becomes official, the Mets will have handed out more than $800 million in contracts this offseason.

"Rise and shine! Carlos Correa, Mets reportedly agree to 12-year deal, per @MLBNetwork Insider @JonHeyman" - MLB

During the contract negotiation process, the team, player, and his agent come to terms with the details of the contract including salary, non-trade clauses, bonuses, years, etc. But before the contract can be made official, the team will run a standard series of tests including blood work, MRIs, and other general exams.

Just like with his agreement with the San Francisco Giants, Correa will need to pass his exam with the New York Mets before the deal can be made official.

Paul Sanchez @PAlberto_EXE Carlos Correa leaving the Giants medical office after “failing his physical.” Carlos Correa leaving the Giants medical office after “failing his physical.” https://t.co/5viPoDxn0H

"Carlos Correa leaving the Giants medical office after 'failing his physical.' - Paul Sanchez

A look a Carlos Correa's 2022 season with the Minnesota Twins

Correa entered free agency after a productive year with the Minnesota Twins. He finished the season with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs while also maintaining a .291 batting average through 136 games. A move to the New York Mets should help Correa's counting stats, namely his RBIs and runs, as the Mets hold a much stronger lineup than the Minnesota Twins.

D.J. Short @djshort Assuming the Mets use Nimmo, Correa, Lindor, Alonso, Marte, McNeil in the top six spots in their lineup this season, none of them had a strikeout rate above 20.5 percent in 2022.



The league average strikeout rate was 22.4 percent last season. Assuming the Mets use Nimmo, Correa, Lindor, Alonso, Marte, McNeil in the top six spots in their lineup this season, none of them had a strikeout rate above 20.5 percent in 2022. The league average strikeout rate was 22.4 percent last season.

"Assuming the Mets use Nimmo, Correa, Lindor, Alonso, Marte, McNeil in the top six spots in their lineup this season, none of them had a strikeout rate above 20.5 percent in 2022. The league average strikeout rate was 22.4 percent last season." - D.J. Short

Throughout his eight seasons in the MLB, Correa has been selected to the All-Star team twice, as well as winning a Gold Glove in 2021. He was part of the 2017 Houston Astros team that won the World Series, however, that win was tainted by the notorious sign-stealing scandal that rocked the MLB.

Poll : 0 votes