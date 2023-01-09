Carlos Correa Net Worth: How wealthy is the MLB superstar?

Carlos Correa was one of the most talked-about players in the MLB in the 2022 season. The star Puerto Rican shortstop has been involved with four teams over the past two seasons and has stirred a lot of controversy along the way.

Carlos Correa began playing for the Houston Astros in 2015. In his first season in the big leagues, he hit .279 with 22 home runs and 68 RBIs, earning the AL Rookie of the Year Award.

Correa's quick plays and agility at his position quickly earned him notoriety and love among the fanbase. He hit five home runs and 14 RBIs during the 2017 postseason, and was instrumental in earning the Astros their first franchise World Series title.

The shortstop continued to be a star for the Houston Astros, leading his team to two more World Series appearances in 2019 and 2021. In 2021, the final year of his contract with Houston, Correa hit a career-high 26 home runs.

Astros fans were eagerly waiting for the announcement of a big contract extension with the team. However, the extension never came, and Correa decided to leave Houston, opting to sign a three-year deal worth $105.3 million with the Minnesota Twins.

He didn't stick around for long in Minnesota. Despite having a decent offensive season in 2022, Correa decided to opt out of the final year of his contract with the Twins.

Once again, Carlos Correa was a free agent, and teams rushed to try and sign the 6'4" man. It was announced in December 2022 that Correa had reached an agreement with the San Francisco Giants for a mammoth 13-year deal.

Shockingly, the Giants soon pulled out of the deal, citing concerns over Correa's results from a physical examination.This rendered him a free agent again for the third time in 2022.

Later in December, it was announced that Correa would be joining the New York Mets. Reports suggested that he and the team were in the final stages of agreeing a 12-year deal worth $315 million.

However, after weeks of negotiations, Scott Boras, who represents Correa, commented that no deal has yet been reached.

Although he is still technically unemployed, it can be surmised that Correa has a net worth of around $10 million. This includes his salary from the Twins for a year, coupled with the money he earned over the years with the Astros.

Carlos Correa's physical condition remains a major concern for potential suitors

Just like the San Francisco Giants, the New York Mets raised concerns about lingering problems with Correa's leg. Although he has a brilliant record in the MLB, teams know he is expensive.

Dropping such a massive amount of money on him would be foolish if he is found unfit to play. Right now, it looks as though signing Carlos Correa is a risk many teams are unwilling to take.

