Carlos Correa: Projecting the All-Star Shortstop's salary for 2023

This year's shortstop MLB free agent market is loaded with top-tier talents, including: Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, and Xander Bogaerts. While Turner may be at the top of the list, former World Series champion Correa is not far behind.

USA TODAY Sports @usatodaysports Four of the top-five free agents in baseball are shortstops according to our USA TODAY Sports rankings of the Top 87 in this year's class. usatoday.com/story/sports/m… Four of the top-five free agents in baseball are shortstops according to our USA TODAY Sports rankings of the Top 87 in this year's class. usatoday.com/story/sports/m…

The 28-year-old Puerto Rican infielder enters the open market after declining his player option with the Minnesota Twins, and instead, electing for unrestricted free agency. Following last winter's MLB lockout, Correa signed a three-year, $105.3 million deal, laden with opt-out options, that he chose to execute.

Correa is entering free agency after a productive year with the Twins. He finished the season with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs while also hitting for a .291 batting average. He should be able to fit seamlessly into any team in the majors, it just depends on which franchise is willing to pay up for the shortstop.

Bleacher Nation @BleacherNation Can I interest you in the current odds at @DraftKings for Carlos Correa's next team? Can I interest you in the current odds at @DraftKings for Carlos Correa's next team? 👀 https://t.co/HJ8oymCNYV

According to DraftKings, the Chicago Cubs are the front runners to land the shortstop. The move makes sense for both parties as Correa should be able to secure the lucrative deal that he seeks, whereas the Cubs will bolster their lineup in the hopes of returning to the postseason in 2023.

Being that Carlos Correa was a free agent last season, some of the teams who were interested in the infielder may still be in the market for a shortstop. The Chicago Cubs, who reportedly offered Correa a seven-year deal worth north of $30 million a year last offseason, may be able to secure his signature this year.

Last year, we saw Corey Seager sign a 10-year, $325M deal with the Texas Rangers, which may be in line with the type of deal Correa may be able to land this year.

MLB Insider @mlbinsider22 The #Twins are expected to offer SS Carlos Correa their largest contract offer in team history within the coming days. The #Twins are expected to offer SS Carlos Correa their largest contract offer in team history within the coming days. https://t.co/qExiy84zns

Carlos Correa's career achivements

Throughout his eight seasons in the MLB, Correa has been selected to the All-Star team twice, as well as winning a Gold Glove in 2021. He was part of the 2017 Houston Astros team that won the World Series, however, that win was tainted by the notorious sign-stealing scandal that rocked the MLB.

Correa currently has a career .279 batting average, while also hitting 155 home runs and 553 RBIs.

