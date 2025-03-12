Carlos Correa, Royce Lewis' wives steal the show in charity softball game with Twins stars for support 

Carlos Correa's wife Daniella, Royce Lewis' wife Samantha and other Minnesota Twins players' wives and girlfriends put their baseball caps on during the Twins and Tampa Bay Rays Families Charity Softball Game. Meanwhile, the tables were turned for a change as the husbands and partners cheered on from the sidelines.

The event, held during Spring Training, was a fun and competitive affair aimed at bringing the players’ families together and contributing to a noble cause.

On Tuesday, the Twins captured their players' biggest supporters in action on the field. Bryon Buxton's wife Lindsey, Brooks Lee's partner Delanie Dunkle, Louis Varland's wife Maddie Varland, Trevor Larnach's spouse Jessica Larnach, Christian Vázquez's wife Gabriela Otero Vázquez and others were seen in action.

"Our guys cheered on their number one fans in the Twins and Rays Families Charity Softball Game!" the Instagram post's caption read.

Friday’s annual Rays and Twins Families Charity Softball Game raised $10,000 for hurricane relief in Southwest Florida.

Trevor Larnach's wife Jessica Larnach homers as Rays team wins 14-11 over Twins team

Among all the wives and partners present, some have had prior experience playing softball, including Trevor Larnach's wife Jessica, who played softball at Oregon State. She homered for the Twins team, who went on to lose the game 14-11.

“I’m getting nervous watching her from the other side, as opposed to how it usually is,” Larnach said of Jessica via MLB.com. “You want to see her do good and the team do good. Usually, I’m not in the seats watching. I’m usually playing. And it’s almost like I got more nervous for her than I do playing.”

The game took place at Charlotte Sports Park and was conducted shortly after the two major league teams played out their Spring Training fixture.

The star of the game was Brandon Lowe's wife Madison Lowe, who homered three times in the victory.

“It’s always so much fun,” Madison said. “Every year it gets a little bit harder to get out of bed the next morning. I can definitely tell I’m getting a little bit older, but it’s always so much fun to put my glove on again and get to take a few swings.”

The Twins and Rays Families Charity Softball Game has become a cherished tradition during Spring Training, fostering camaraderie between the two clubs and their families.

