Prior to the 2022 season, Carlos Correa agreed to a three-year, $105.3 million agreement with the Twins. With 22 home runs and 64 RBIs in 136 games, he went on to have a strong first season in Minnesota, slashing 291 (.366/.467). With a 78–84 record, the Twins came in third place in the AL Central.

They had a poor season and didn't make the playoffs. Before signing with the Twins, the 28-year-old sought a contract worth $330 million to $350 million in free agency, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. This time around, he might be looking for the same kind of long-term contract.

"There is going to be somebody that offers him more than what the Twins can offer...I would be very surprised if he does come back to Minnesota" - MadDogUnleashed on High Heat

Where it all began for Carlos Correa

The Houston Astros, who drafted Carlos Correa first overall in 2012, gave him his professional debut. In 2015, he made his Major League Baseball debut. In 99 games, he hit.279/.345/.512 with 22 home runs, 68 RBI, and 14 stolen bases to win Rookie of the Year.

The Puerto Rican continued to play with Houston for seven seasons, winning the 2017 World Series, two All-Star selections, a Gold Glove, a Platinum Glove, and two All-Star selections. In 109 games, he hit.315/.391/.550 with 24 home runs, 84 RBI, and two stolen bases, making it one of his best seasons with the Astros.

What's in store Carlos Correa... The Orioles?

Earlier this month, Derek Falvey, president of baseball operations for the Twins, stated that the organization had spoken with Carlos Correa's agent, Scott Boras.

The Twins, according to local reporter Darren Wolfson, "are going to make the largest offer in team history," breaking Joe Mauer's eight-year, $184 million record from 2010. The Twins might have to spend $75 million to $100 million more than the contract they gave Mauer in order to re-sign Correa.

"Lots of Correa chatter at MOA. Here's a sampling from Buxton and CEO/president Dave St. Peter on where negotiations stand" - DWolfsonKSTP

Weighted Runs Created Plus was the highest among all the big league shortstops, and Carlos Correa came in second place to Xander Bogaerts at the weighted on-base average. Simply put, Correa routinely puts the ball in play, advances to second base, and fuels a productive offense.

Spending $30 million or more per year on a player who doesn't organically suit the Orioles' existing roster may be going too far, even though Elias & Co. have promised to spend more in the 22–23 offseason than they have in the past.

To meet such high demand, a starting pitcher would have to cost $30 million or more per year. Correa's $30 million+ salary feels like a bit of a luxury. Even though the Orioles' standing in the MLB's overall power structure has increased, the Birds don't seem like a team that is prepared or eager to make luxury signings.

