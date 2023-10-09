Carlos Correa showed the world why he used to be considered a postseason icon at the Houston Astros.

Everything else remained the same during game 2 of the ALDS at the Minute Maid Park Park on Sunday - Correa's postseason runscoring - except that he was lined up for the Minnesota Twins instead of for the Astros.

Since becoming the first overall draft selection in 2012, Carlos Correa quickly became a leader for the Astros. The 2015 Rookie of the Year awardee made incredible postseason outings, leading them to five ALCS appearances and a World Series win.

That used to be a familiar sight every October before the Puerto Rican made the move to the Minnesota Twins in 2022. Having missed out on the postseason last year, he seems to be making the most of his opportunity, as he led the Twins from the front in their 6-2 win over the Astros on Sunday.

Correa went 3-4 on the day with three RBIs against Astros starter Framber Valdez. That propelled the Twins to a strong start as the bullpen held on for the win, coming back to level the series after a loss in the first game.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli had plenty of appreciation to dish out for his star player after the game:

Rocco Baldelli's comments on Carlos Correa's performance

“When the bright lights come on, some guys are giants in the light. And he's one of them. That's what he is. It's not by chance. It's definitely not the lottery here. This is a lifetime of work in the making."

Carlos Correa turning into an October legend

With his 63 postseason RBI against the Astros, Carlos Correa went past David Ortiz and Derek Jeter in the all-time list. It's his first postseason with the Twins, having had all of his previous postseason success in Houston.

In the seven years at the Astros, Correa recorded a .279 batting average with 87 hits, 18 home runs, 60 RBIs and 37 runs scored. If he continues this form, he might lead the Twins to the ALCS.