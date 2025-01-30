Carlos Correa's wife Daniella drops 4-word reaction to Twins star's romantic gesture

Twins star Carlos Correa and his wife Daniella Correa Rodriguez have been happily married for more than five years. The happy couple are making the most of the ongoing MLB offseason by spending quality time together alongside their two sons Kylo and Kenzo in Houston, Texas. They also have a year round home in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Daniella Rodriguez is the former Miss USA Texas 2016 and had also won the honors of Miss Texas Teen 2013. She boasts over 209K followers on social media and avidly shares moments from her daily life alongside Twins superstars, their sons, and pet canines, Groot and Rocket.

In her latest social media story, she showered praise over Carlos Correa's culinary skills, as the caption read:

"Chef @teamcjcorrea coming in hot 🔥 "

The couple crossed paths with each other for the first time in Houston, Texas, when Correa was playing professional baseball with the Astros. After dating each other for several years, the duo get engaged and then proceeded with exchanging vows in a courthouse ceremony on November 11, 2019.

They welcomed their first child, Kylo on November 29, 2021, and their younger son Kenzo, on March 11, 2023. Together the happy family resided in Houston Texas before shifting to Minnesota after Correa signed a blockbuster six-year, $200 million deal with the Twins during the 2022 offseason.

Twins SS, Carlos Correa's wife, Daniella, share delightful highlights from a fun-filled snowy day

On January 21, Daniella Rodriguez shared some delightful highlights from a fun-filled snowy day alongside their sons Kylo and Kenzo and also their pet dog. The happy family of four were at their home in Houston where they usually spend quality time during the MLB offseason.

The caption on the post read:

"First time snow sledding and I never thought it’d happen in Houston ❄️ ⛄️ "

Earlier Correa's wife had shared some highlights from 2024. The series of images showcased how the Correas spent the highs and lows of 2024 together as a happy family. The caption from the New Year's day post, read:

"Core memories were made, we lost loved ones, we cried but also a lot of laughter. 🤍 "

Carlos Correa had a subpar season with the Twins in 2024 as the shortstop's playing time was restricted due to injuries. He will be hopeful of stringing up some consistent performances for the ballclub in the upcoming 2025 MLB season.

