Carlos Correa's wife, Daniella Correa, is full of hope as the All-Star shortstop passed his physical and re-signed with the Minnesota Twins on a six-year, $200 million contract.

The Correa-Twins deal was revealed on Wednesday, January 11, after a $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants and a $315 million offer from the New York Mets fell apart due to worries over Carlos' ankle.

Now that the shortstop is back in Minnesota, his wife, Daniella, is over the moon and remains optimistic despite the lengthy debacle.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote:

"One thing I’ve learned throughout this process is that life will always make sure it takes you just where you need to be. We were destined to be Twins ❤️ I’m happy to be a part of this organization for years to come! 🤩"

Given the Twins' contract amount, Carlos Correa took a $150 million cut in his paycheck.

Carlos Correa and Daniella Correa are expecting their second child in 2023

Soon, Carlos and Daniella will become a family of four. On October 10, 2022, Daniella announced on Instagram that they were expecting their second child with a family picture and captioned it:

"2 under 2! LET’S DO IT."

The pair's first child, Kylo, was born on November 29, 2021.

"I never knew love like this existed. You are literally what I breathe for now." - Daniella

2015 saw Carlos Correa's Major League Baseball debut with the Houston Astros. He spent seven seasons with the Astros before leaving for free agency and signing a three-year contract with the Twins in 2022. Next, he opted out of the Twins and became a free agent in the first season with the team.

After the contract saga with the Giants and Mets, he is back with the Twins and will hope to prove his worth again.

