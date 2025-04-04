Carlos Correa's wife Daniella Rodriguez shares behind-the-scenes joy from Twins' home opener, turning heads with leopard-print outfit

Carlos Correa's wife Daniella Rodriguez was present in the stands at Target Field for the Minnesota Twins' 2025 MLB season home opener against the Astros on Thursday night. Minnesota lost the contest 5-2 against Houston as their bats failed to fire up against Astros starter Hunter Brown, who raked in eight strikeouts in six innings pitched.

Despite the loss, Daniella shared some delightful moments from the night alongside Carlos Correa and their kids Kylo and Kenzo on social media. She rocked a pair of jeans, white tee, and a leopard print overcoat for the home opener at Target Field.

Take a look at the post here, captioned as:

"Home Opener❤️ "

The Twins are currently 2-5 for the season after getting swept in their opening series against the Cardinals and then narrowly edging out a valiant White Sox unit 2-1 in a three-game series away from home. Correa has had a slow start to his 2025 campaign and is yet to find his mojo at the plate.

The shortstop is hitting with a .095 batting average, zero home runs, one RBI, and a .279 OPS. Last year, Correa managed to play 86 games in the regular season, finishing with a .310 batting average, .905 OPS, 14 home runs, and 54 RBIs.

Minnesota will be closing out the series against the Astros on Sunday after which they hit the road again for a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman stadium, starting Monday.

Carlos Correa's wife, Daniella, shared delighthful moments from charity softball game

On March 11, Daniella shared some images from a charity softball game on a social media post. Wives of most of the Twins ballplayers took part in the event to raise money for the needy.

Take a look at the post here, captioned as:

"Annual Charity Softball Game with the Twins girls🥎❤️ "

She shared the frame with Correa and their kids, Kylo and Kenzo, alongside the wives of other ballplayers who took part in the positive initiative during the 2025 spring training.

Carlos Correa married the former Miss Texas 2016 on Dec 17, 2019 at a luxurious resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The couple welcomed their first child Kylo Daniel in Nov 2021 and second child Kenzo in March 2023. Together the Correas reside in Minneapolis, MN.

