In a stunning turn of events during Game 2 of the American League Division Series, the Houston Astros found themselves on the receiving end of a resounding defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Twins, with a final score of 6-2. The series is now all tied up, setting the stage for a highly anticipated Game 3.

With big help from ace Pablo Lopez, the Minnesota Twins secured Game 2 of the ALDS against the Houston Astros by a score of 6-2.

The Astros, who triumphed in Game 1, were unable to replicate their success as the Twins dominated the proceedings. Astros pitcher Framber Valdez had a challenging outing, giving up early runs and facing a potent Twins offense. Carlos Correa, a former Astros star, played a pivotal role in the victory, delivering a two-run single in the top of the fifth to extend Minnesota’s lead to 5-0.

As the game unfolded, the Astros faced a substancial deficit, and their attempts at a comeback were met with resistance from the Twins’ solid pitching and defense. The top of the eigth inning presented a potential turning point for the Astros, with the top of their lineup due up. However, the Twins contnued to stifle the Astros’ offense, maintaining control of the game.

Carlos Correa surpassed Derek Jeter and David Ortiz in the all-time postseason RBI list. When told about this by an MLB Network journalist, Correa said:

"Wow, I gotta let that sink in. [...] I grew up watching these players and idolizing them [...] That’s surreal man, I can’t even belive it."

Correa, who had a notable impact on the game, both offensively and defensively, acknowledged the challenge posed by the Twins and the importance on securing more wins now with the series bound to Minneapolis.

With three hits and three RBI in just four at-bats, Carlos Correa was instrumental in helping the Minnesota Twins secure Game 2 of the ALDS against the Houston Astros.

With the series now tied, both teams head to Minnesota for Game 3, and the stakes are higher than ever. The Astros will look to bounce back and regain the momentum they had in Game 1, while the Twins aim to capitalize on their Game 2 success. As the ALDS unfolds, baseball fans can expect more twists and turns in this captivating playoff matchup.