A bad day for the San Francisco Giants. The prize acquisition of the offseason by the Giants, shortstop Carlos Correa, will now be joining the New York Mets. This information was first reported by MLB reporter Jon Heyman at midnight on Tuesday.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Correa’s camp and the Giants had a difference of opinion on the medical, and agent Scott Boras worked out a deal with Steve Cohen. “We needed one more thing. And this was it,” Cohen said. Correa’s camp and the Giants had a difference of opinion on the medical, and agent Scott Boras worked out a deal with Steve Cohen. “We needed one more thing. And this was it,” Cohen said.

"Correa’s camp and the Giants had a difference of opinion on the medical, and agent Scott Boras worked out a deal with Steve Cohen. “We needed one more thing. And this was it,” Cohen said." – Jon Heyman

Correa was scheduled to be introduced by the Giants on Tuesday morning as part of a 13-year, $350 million contract. The Giants called off their news conference just a few hours beforehand. When they noticed something about Correa's medical status, word spread swiftly.

Giants fans expected the news to be untrue, but sadly, Susan Slusser from the San Francisco Chronicle swiftly verified the information.

Susan Slusser @susanslusser Confirming: Correa to the Mets now after Giants flagged something in the physical and doctors disagreed. Confirming: Correa to the Mets now after Giants flagged something in the physical and doctors disagreed.

Confirming: Correa to the Mets now after Giants flagged something in the physical and doctors disagreed. – Susan Slusser

Poll : 0 votes