Carlos Correa takes hilarious jab at Tarik Skubal after dominant start in Twins vs. Tigers game

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal is arguably the hardest pitcher to face in the major leagues and the reigning American League Cy Young winner demonstrated his dominance against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.
Tarik Skubal made a fiery start with eight strikeouts in his first three innings on Sunday. During the game, Twins shortstop Carlos Correa was on the mic for an interview with ESPN's crew.
However, the Twins star directed a hilarious remark at the Tigers ace, asking the crew to interview Skubal instead in an attempt to distract him.
"You should be interviewing Skubal, see if you guys can distract him a little bit," Correa said.
The Tigers ace, who is one of the front runners for the Cy Young award along with New York Yankees ace Max Fried, struck out nine batters in the first four innings. His no-hitter bid ended in the fifth inning after Ty France's single.
However, Skubal ended with seven scoreless innings to help the Tigers to a 3-0 shutout win. He ended the game with just one hit and a career-high 13 strikeouts, a feat he has achieved twice in his career. He also became the second pitcher to reach 10 wins this season, joining his AL rival Max Fried on the list.
Tarik Skubal joins former Tigers pitchers on elite list
When Tarik Skubal reached 11 strikeouts in the game, he became only the fourth Tigers pitcher to reach that mark five times in a season. Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer and Mickey Lolich are the other three.
However, Skubal could surpass them as the Cy Young winner has nearly half the season to record one more game with 11 strikeouts or more. Skubal is also the first pitcher to register 11+ strikeouts in a game five times this season. Boston Red Sox starter Garrett Crochet and Atlanta Braves' Spencer Schwellenbach have three each.