Carlos Correa and wife Daniella celebrate friendship with Twins’ Royce Lewis & spouse Samantha; Jeremy Pena, Christian Vázquez's partners reacts

While rumors of a potential move away from Minnesota swirls, Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa and his wife Daniella are using the offseason to spend time with friends and family.

Their time together with family and friends was encapsulated by Daniella's latest post on Instagram which celebrated their friendship with Correa's Twins teammate Royce Lewis and his spouse Samantha. Sunday's post also celebrated their health and the return of TikTok.

"Health, new friendships and TikTok is back. Yay," Daniella captioned the Instagram post.

The post had pictures of Carlos and Daniella's two sons, Kylo and Kenzo and Royce Lewis and his wife, Samantha. The post also mentioned Astros Jeremy Pena's girlfriend Julia Grosso.

Julia Grosso reacted to the post, showing love with the 'Heart Hands' emoji. Correa's Twins teammate and veteran catcher Christian Vázquez's partner, Gabriela, also reacted to the post, writing:

"Kenzoooo."

(Image source - Instagram)

Carlos Correa and Daniella were among the guests for Royce Lewis and Samantha's wedding on Monday last week. The duo got engaged in November 2023.

While Lewis started a new chapter of his life with Samantha, Carlos Correa and Daniella have been married since 2019 and share two sons. Correa had popped the question to his then-girlfriend during a live interview after the Astros' first World Series title in 2017.

Carlos Correa's wife Daniella enjoys fun time with sons

Carlos Correa's wife, Daniella, is a former model and she was Miss Texas in 2016. She is a devout mother of two sons now, and the former model took them out on an arcade date last week.

Danielle shared pictures of their fun-filled time at the arcade with the Twins star's wife writing:

"The arcade is our happy place."

With Spring Training around the corner, teams are gearing up for the 2025 season and Carlos Correa will be hoping to build on his All-Star nod last year. Correa's season was hampered by plantar fasciitis in his right foot, an issue he dealt with on his other foot in 2023.

However, Correa is feeling good in his right foot in the offseason, as reported by president of baseball operations Derek Falvey during the Winter Meetings.

