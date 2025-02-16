Carlos Mendoza gets honest about Kodai Senga touching 96 mph in Spring Training following injury-plagued season

Following an injury-plagued season in 2024, New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga has reported for Spring Training and clocked 96 mph in his first BP session. The 32-year-old started last season on the injured list due to a shoulder injury and sat out most of the year due to a subsequent calf strain.

However, he has started 2025 on a hopeful note, with manager Carlos Mendoza happy with the encouraging display, saying:

"It was just effortless."

Kodai Senga spent the first decade of his professional career in Japan's NPB, where he established himself as an elite pitcher. He was posted to the MLB in December 2022 and signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the New York Mets. While his MLB career started with an impressive season in 2023, his momentum was broken due to injuries in 2024.

As he now looks to rediscover his form for the 2025 season, manager Carlos Mendoza was happy with what he saw on the first day of Spring Training. After the session, Mendoza spoke to the media and said:

"I saw a smile on his face — that’s a good sign. It’s good. The fact that he’s facing hitters this early in camp, that’s a good sign. I was asking for the velo with the way the ball was coming out, using all his pitches already, the delivery, everything, it looked good."

Having put together a formidable lineup this offseason, the Mets' pitching options are also looking good as they look to build on their deep postseason run last year. Senga will be happy with his outing as he hopes to play a bigger role in the MLB this year.

Mets infielder Jeff McNeil shares his reaction to Kodai Senga's first BP session in Spring Training

There is a buzz of excitement surrounding the New York Mets after a busy offseason that saw them build a roster to compete for the World Series. With players already reporting for Spring Training, infielder Jeff McNeil shared his thoughts on Kodai Senga's first batting practice session of the year:

"He looked good... He's big part of the team, we need him. Hopefully, he can be healthy all year for us."

Senga was restricted to just one start in the MLB last season and returned to the team as a relief pitcher in the postseason. With the Mets having re-signed Sean Manaea this winter, Senga will be looking to form a partnership with him in the starting rotation.

