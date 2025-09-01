Carlos Rodon finds romantic ‘24 hours of heaven’ with wife Ashley before next Yankees outing

After starting against the Chicago White Sox on Friday, New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon has hit the road with his wife, Ashley.Ashley Rodon posted a photo on Sunday with the couple seemingly opting for a quiet time together in a serene, wooded lakeside setting. Carlos is holding a fishing rod in his hand as he walks towards a water body with the calm skies in the background.Ashley captioned the image:&quot;24 hours of heaven… we’ll take it.&quot;Ashley's Instagram storyRodon stole the spotlight by throwing a quality outing against the White Sox. He threw six innings, allowing only one run on seven hits and two walks. He also struck out five as the Yankees won the game 10-2 on the back of his solid start.Carlos Rodon and Ashley share details on their annual GalaThe Yankees southpaw's &quot;The Carlos Rodon Foundation&quot; and Ashley's &quot;Nest Egg Foundation&quot; come together each year to host the Willow Gala (named after their daughter Willow) to raise funds for the program's mission to help aspiring parents.The Willow Grant is dedicated to helping families struggling with infertility and pregnancy loss by providing financial assistance for couples seeking fertility treatments and IVF.On Aug. 16, Rodon and the Yankees' Instagram page posted details regarding this year's Willow Gala. The post was captioned:&quot;Their annual Gala will take place Monday, September 8th at @delamargreenwichharbor Hotel and all proceeds will go to the foundation. With the help of the foundation, 15 families are currently undergoing fertility treatments, and one baby is on the way.&quot;The caption also mentions a silent auction, which started on Aug. 18. The details about the same are as follows:&quot;The Willow Gala’s silent auction goes live on Monday, August 18th. The auction features one-of-a-kind experiences including private meet-and-greets including Carlos Rodón, Gerrit Cole, Max Fried and Austin Wells, an opportunity for a youth baseball or softball team to take the field with the New York Yankees for the national anthem, and more.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe idea behind Willow Grant stems from their personal experience when they struggled to conceive. They even booked themselves for an appointment with an IVF specialist before Ashley got pregnant naturally and gave birth to Willow in 2019.