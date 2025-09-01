  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Carlos Rodon finds romantic ‘24 hours of heaven’ with wife Ashley before next Yankees outing

Carlos Rodon finds romantic ‘24 hours of heaven’ with wife Ashley before next Yankees outing

By Krutik Jain
Published Sep 01, 2025 04:54 GMT
MLB: All Star-Red Carpet Show - Source: Imagn
Carlos Rodón finds romantic ‘24 hours of heaven’ with wife Ashley before next Yankees outing - Source: Imagn

After starting against the Chicago White Sox on Friday, New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon has hit the road with his wife, Ashley.

Ad

Ashley Rodon posted a photo on Sunday with the couple seemingly opting for a quiet time together in a serene, wooded lakeside setting. Carlos is holding a fishing rod in his hand as he walks towards a water body with the calm skies in the background.

Ashley captioned the image:

"24 hours of heaven… we’ll take it."
Ashley&#039;s Instagram story
Ashley's Instagram story

Rodon stole the spotlight by throwing a quality outing against the White Sox. He threw six innings, allowing only one run on seven hits and two walks. He also struck out five as the Yankees won the game 10-2 on the back of his solid start.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Carlos Rodon and Ashley share details on their annual Gala

The Yankees southpaw's "The Carlos Rodon Foundation" and Ashley's "Nest Egg Foundation" come together each year to host the Willow Gala (named after their daughter Willow) to raise funds for the program's mission to help aspiring parents.

The Willow Grant is dedicated to helping families struggling with infertility and pregnancy loss by providing financial assistance for couples seeking fertility treatments and IVF.

Ad

On Aug. 16, Rodon and the Yankees' Instagram page posted details regarding this year's Willow Gala. The post was captioned:

"Their annual Gala will take place Monday, September 8th at @delamargreenwichharbor Hotel and all proceeds will go to the foundation. With the help of the foundation, 15 families are currently undergoing fertility treatments, and one baby is on the way."

The caption also mentions a silent auction, which started on Aug. 18. The details about the same are as follows:

Ad
"The Willow Gala’s silent auction goes live on Monday, August 18th. The auction features one-of-a-kind experiences including private meet-and-greets including Carlos Rodón, Gerrit Cole, Max Fried and Austin Wells, an opportunity for a youth baseball or softball team to take the field with the New York Yankees for the national anthem, and more."
Ad

The idea behind Willow Grant stems from their personal experience when they struggled to conceive. They even booked themselves for an appointment with an IVF specialist before Ashley got pregnant naturally and gave birth to Willow in 2019.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications