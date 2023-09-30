Carlos Rodon's final start of the 2023 season turned into a nightmare for the Yankees, as the left-hander faced eight batters without recording an out, allowing all eight to score in a disastrous first inning against the Kansas City Royals. The Royals went on to secure a 12-5 victory, capping off a season marked by struggles for Rodon.

In a candid assessment after the game, Rodon expressed,

"I just didn't find my lane. [...] They hit the ball."

This honest acknowledgment reflects the challenges he faced throughout the season, marked by injuries and an overall lack of effectiveness on the mound. Despite building late momentum with a 3.50 ERA in his past three starts, Friday's performance overshadowed any positive strides.

How did Carlos Rodon perform during the 2023 MLB season?

Carlos Rodon, who signed a six-year, $162 million contract, finished the season with a disappointing 6.85 ERA across 64 ¹/₃ innings and 14 starts. His campaign was marred by injuries, including stints on the injured list for forearm and back issues, as well as a hamstring strain in August.

The left-hander's velocity, down for the second straight start, became a notable concern. Although he had found ways to navigate around diminished velocity in previous outings, the Royals capitalized on Carlos Rodon's struggles, with Edward Olivares delivering a two-run homer in the disastrous first inning.

The Yankees, with an 81-79 record, found a glimmer of positivity in Austin Wells, who smashed a three-run home run in the fourth inning. However, Rodon's night ended with a 9-0 deficit, epitomizing a challenging season for the pitcher and leaving the Yankees with a disappointing conclusion to the campaign.