Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley clears the air about Yankees pitcher's hickeys on display vs Giants

New York Yankees starter Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley commented on the mark spotted on the two-time All-Star’s neck during his recent outing. Coming off an 8-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants, the Yankees began the final game of their three-game series on Sunday.

Carlos Rodon was scheduled as the starter and faced Giants ace Logan Webb, who took the mound opposite him. Rodon got off to a solid start, tossing three scoreless innings while the Yankees built a 3-0 lead.

During his outing, fans noticed a circular mark on Rodon’s neck. One fan took to X (formerly Twitter) and tagged Ashley Rodon, asking:

“Is that a hickey on Rodons neck? @AshleyRodon”

Ashley playfully responded:

“Yes I like to leave hickeys in a perfect circle. Just marking my territory kind of thing.”

After a solid first three innings, Carlos Rodon gave up a 406-foot solo homer to the Giants’ Jung Hoo Lee. He bounced back with a three-batter, scoreless fifth inning. However, Rodon struggled in the sixth, allowing another homer to Lee, this time a three-run shot with two runners on base, giving the Giants a 4-3 lead over the Yankees.

Shortly after the hit, Rodon was replaced by right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. In the seventh inning, the Giants added another run, extending their lead to 5-3. The Yankees managed to cut the deficit with a solo homer from Jazz Chisholm Jr., but ultimately fell 5-4 to San Francisco.

Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley celebrates the Yankees star’s 10 years in MLB

Carlos Rodon made his Major League debut in April 2015 with the Chicago White Sox. Now celebrating 10 years in MLB, his wife Ashley shared a heartfelt message along with a clip, writing:

“Here we are, officially hit your 10 year. I am so proud of you. This game is not for the weak. You have shown time and time again how you will never give up. Your fight to evolve and remain fully committed, while never neglecting to make home a priority is unmatched.”

“Our kids are so blessed to have you to model their life after. Whether that is sports or never giving up on what they love. God has given us so much to be thankful for, and to that we owe it all to the big man upstairs. Happy 10 year @carlos_rodon55 !!!! Cheers to another year watching you do what you love 🤍 The best is a yet to come and there’s so much left to do. 👏🏻”

So far in the 2024 season, Carlos Rodon has posted a 5.48 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP, and a 1-3 record over 23 innings pitched.

