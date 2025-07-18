Gerrit Cole is not letting a Tommy John surgery dampen his spirits. The New York Yankees superstar is making the most of his time at home with his family.His wife Amy recapped the first half of the season through a carousel post on Instagram. She posted behind-the-scenes snaps of the Cole family. Some of the videos feature the Yankees starter pitching to his sons, Caden and Everett, albeit with his left hand.Gerrit and Amy met when they were in college at UCLA. The pair got engaged in 2015 during the All-Star week before getting married in November 2016. Caden was born in 2020 and Everett was born two years ago. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFellow Yankees superstars, Carlos Rodon and Cody Bellinger's partners, Ashley and Chase, took to the comments section to showcase their love for the family.Ashley Rodon and Chase Bellinger's comments on Amy and Gerrit Cole's post (Source: Instagram @amyc23)Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole have been teammates at the Yankees since the former moved to the Bronx ahead of the 2023 season. Bellinger is New York's latest recruit, having moved from the Chicago Cubs via trade.It has been a tiring stretch for the otherwise durable Gerrit Cole that is known to avoid long stints on the injured list. Before last season where he faced elbow issues, he had consistently clocked more than 30 starts, except in the shortened 2020 season.Gerrit Cole looking forward to rehab processThe 2023 AL Cy Young winner recently opened up about his rehab process to MLB.com. He faced discomfort in his throwing arm during Spring Training this year. After taking different opinions, the Yankees concluded that their ace would have to go through Tommy John surgery. Cole is expected to miss at least 12-15 months of action, meaning he could also miss the first part of next year.“I hope it comes back like a fresh, new set of tires,” Cole said about his rehab. “That’s the best hope; just a pit stop that took a little longer than we had hoped for..&quot;…The first few weeks are important. It’s a long process, and it’s not super enjoyable. But you’ve got to not rush it and be where you are in the process. It gets better and better as it goes along, but it takes a while.”Without Cole, the Yankees' pitching rotation has suffered from a lack of depth. While Max Fried and Carlos Rodon have steadied the ship with All-Star performances, having someone like Gerrit Cole could have kept them in the lead of the AL East.