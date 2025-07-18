  • home icon
  • Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley, and Cody Bellinger’s wife Chase share heartfelt reactions to 'lefty' Gerrit Cole pitching to sons

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Jul 18, 2025 12:04 GMT
Gerrit Cole and wife Amy are spending time together at home during the first half of the season (Source: Imagn)

Gerrit Cole is not letting a Tommy John surgery dampen his spirits. The New York Yankees superstar is making the most of his time at home with his family.

His wife Amy recapped the first half of the season through a carousel post on Instagram. She posted behind-the-scenes snaps of the Cole family. Some of the videos feature the Yankees starter pitching to his sons, Caden and Everett, albeit with his left hand.

Gerrit and Amy met when they were in college at UCLA. The pair got engaged in 2015 during the All-Star week before getting married in November 2016. Caden was born in 2020 and Everett was born two years ago.

Fellow Yankees superstars, Carlos Rodon and Cody Bellinger's partners, Ashley and Chase, took to the comments section to showcase their love for the family.

Ashley Rodon and Chase Bellinger&#039;s comments on Amy and Gerrit Cole&#039;s post (Source: Instagram @amyc23)
Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole have been teammates at the Yankees since the former moved to the Bronx ahead of the 2023 season. Bellinger is New York's latest recruit, having moved from the Chicago Cubs via trade.

It has been a tiring stretch for the otherwise durable Gerrit Cole that is known to avoid long stints on the injured list. Before last season where he faced elbow issues, he had consistently clocked more than 30 starts, except in the shortened 2020 season.

Gerrit Cole looking forward to rehab process

The 2023 AL Cy Young winner recently opened up about his rehab process to MLB.com. He faced discomfort in his throwing arm during Spring Training this year. After taking different opinions, the Yankees concluded that their ace would have to go through Tommy John surgery. Cole is expected to miss at least 12-15 months of action, meaning he could also miss the first part of next year.

“I hope it comes back like a fresh, new set of tires,” Cole said about his rehab. “That’s the best hope; just a pit stop that took a little longer than we had hoped for..
"…The first few weeks are important. It’s a long process, and it’s not super enjoyable. But you’ve got to not rush it and be where you are in the process. It gets better and better as it goes along, but it takes a while.”

Without Cole, the Yankees' pitching rotation has suffered from a lack of depth. While Max Fried and Carlos Rodon have steadied the ship with All-Star performances, having someone like Gerrit Cole could have kept them in the lead of the AL East.

R. Nikhil Parshy

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
