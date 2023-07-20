On Wednesday, New York Yankees star pitcher Carlos Rodon found himself at the center of attention for all the wrong reasons.

Apparently, on Wednesday's game between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels, tensions escalated after the second inning when Rodon found himself frustrated with his performance on the diamond.

As Rodón made his way back to the dugout after the second inning, he was met with a chorus of boos from the stands behind the dugout. Among the sea of disgruntled fans, one vocal Yankees supporter took it upon himself to verbally target Rodon.

In a sarcastic response, the left-handed pitcher defiantly blew a kiss towards the heckler. The incident quickly caught fire on social media, with fans and media outlets sharing their opinions on the altercation, but the drama didn't end there.

On Twitter, Carlos Rodon's wife, Ashley, stepped in to defend her husband against another online troll. With a fiery demeanor, Ashley shut down the critic and anyone else attempting to bring down Carlos.

"No, the days he’s ass he’ll own it and get ready for the next one. Always has. It’s struggle bus right now for fans. I know it’s not personal, fans love the team. I can ride with that. Even if they are being assholes when they’re pissed off about the results. I get it," wrote the Rodon's wife on the micro-blogging platform.Lik

While MLB fans are enjoying a trollfest over the Carlos Rodon incident, Yankees manager Aaron Boone couldn't hide his displeasure with the situation.

Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley shared old video of All-Star from MLB Draft night

On July 10, Carlos Rodon's wife, Ashley, delighted New York Yankees fans by sharing a nostalgic blast from the past. The video, dating back to Rondon's MLB Draft night in 2014 saw the New York Yankees pitcher performing Taylor Swift karaoke.

"I will never stop posting this on draft night. Makes me laugh every time," tweeted Ashley while sharing the clip.

In 2014, the Chicago White Sox saw immense potential in Rodon and selected him with the third overall pick in the MLB draft. He made his MLB debut with them a year later.

After the 2021 season, Rodon entered free agency and signed with San Francisco Giants. However, opting out of his contract after just one season with the Giants, Rodon inked a lucrative six-year deal with New York Yankees after the 2022 season.

