Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley drops 3-word reaction to Anthony Volpe's HR

Carlos Rodon and Anthony Volpe delivered solid performances for the New York Yankees to help the AL East leaders to a 3-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.
While Carlos Rodon was solid from the mound on his start in the series opener, Anthony Volpe came up with a clutch hit in the latter part of the game, smashing a solo home run in the seventh inning to give the Yankees a 3-1 lead.
Volpe's seventh home run of the season drew a reaction from Carlos Rodon's wife, Ashley. She penned a 3-word message for the Yankees shortstop, writing on X:
"VOLPE!!!! Let’s gooooo!"
The Yankees headed into the bottom of the seventh inning with the score tied 1-1. Star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., who was making his first appearance in over a month, smashed a solo home run to give the team a 2-1 lead.
Volpe followed his fellow infielder as the Yankees smashed back-to-back home runs to solidify their lead. They held onto a 3-2 win to claim consecutive victories after two defeats against the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend.
Carlos Rodon continued his solid start to the season
While Ashley Rodon cheered after Anthony Volpe solidified the Yankees' lead in Tuesday's series opener, she would be proud of her husband's strong start from the mound.
Rodon pitched seven strong innings, allowing just one run over five hits and striking out eight Cleveland hitters. He retired 17 consecutive batters in the game to provide a solid base for the Yankees' offense.
His one-run outing improved his ERA to 2.49 for the season with an 8-3 record. Rodon is amidst the best season in the Pinstripes, and the Yankees ace recalled his nightmare start to his stint in New York after signing for the team in 2023.
“It was rough. Long drives home, a lot of time in my head, thinking about what’s wrong, why can’t I make this better.” Rodón said. “I wish I was better at the time. But I wasn’t.
Carlos Rodon has been a pivotal arm in the Yankees rotation in the absence of Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil, as he finally looks like the All-Star caliber pitcher they expected him to be.