Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley drops 3-word reaction to Anthony Volpe's HR

Carlos Rodon and Anthony Volpe delivered solid performances for the New York Yankees to help the AL East leaders to a 3-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.

Ad

While Carlos Rodon was solid from the mound on his start in the series opener, Anthony Volpe came up with a clutch hit in the latter part of the game, smashing a solo home run in the seventh inning to give the Yankees a 3-1 lead.

Volpe's seventh home run of the season drew a reaction from Carlos Rodon's wife, Ashley. She penned a 3-word message for the Yankees shortstop, writing on X:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"VOLPE!!!! Let’s gooooo!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Yankees headed into the bottom of the seventh inning with the score tied 1-1. Star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., who was making his first appearance in over a month, smashed a solo home run to give the team a 2-1 lead.

Volpe followed his fellow infielder as the Yankees smashed back-to-back home runs to solidify their lead. They held onto a 3-2 win to claim consecutive victories after two defeats against the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend.

Ad

Carlos Rodon continued his solid start to the season

While Ashley Rodon cheered after Anthony Volpe solidified the Yankees' lead in Tuesday's series opener, she would be proud of her husband's strong start from the mound.

Rodon pitched seven strong innings, allowing just one run over five hits and striking out eight Cleveland hitters. He retired 17 consecutive batters in the game to provide a solid base for the Yankees' offense.

Ad

His one-run outing improved his ERA to 2.49 for the season with an 8-3 record. Rodon is amidst the best season in the Pinstripes, and the Yankees ace recalled his nightmare start to his stint in New York after signing for the team in 2023.

“It was rough. Long drives home, a lot of time in my head, thinking about what’s wrong, why can’t I make this better.” Rodón said. “I wish I was better at the time. But I wasn’t.

Carlos Rodon has been a pivotal arm in the Yankees rotation in the absence of Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil, as he finally looks like the All-Star caliber pitcher they expected him to be.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More