Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley drops 4-word reaction to Lance Lynn's spouse Dymin's furry outfit during Switzerland getaway

New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon’s wife, Ashley, reacted to a post by Dymin Lynn, the wife of free agent pitcher Lance Lynn. The Lynns are currently enjoying a snowy getaway in Switzerland, taking some time off before the 2025 season begins.

On Sunday, Dymin shared several snapshots of their quality time spent in scenic locations, captioning the post:

“(Pink) Pony show on the white turf in Switzerland 💕”

In one image, Dymin Lynn can be seen standing outdoors against a breathtaking background featuring snowy mountains and pine trees. She’s wearing a pink, fluffy faux fur coat and accessorizing with large sunglasses.

Carlos Rodon’s wife, Ashley, commented on the post, writing:

“Love this for you!”

(Credits: Instagram/@dymin)

Dymin also responded to Ashley’s comment while mentioning her husband, Lance, who is still seeking a team to play with for the 2025 season.

“girrrrrl me too. Lance still wants a job though 😂😂,” she wrote.

Ashley replied:

“of course 🫠🤣”

In some of the images, Dymin is seen with her husband, Lance, who is wearing a black jacket and pants with light brown shoes. The couple also attended a White Turf horse race.

Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley shares romantic moment with husband

On Friday, Carlos Rodon’s wife, Ashley, shared a glimpse of a romantic moment with her 11.1K Instagram followers. She captioned the post:

“This day is cheesy, but I do love him. Home 🤍”

In the image, Rodon can be seen holding Ashley closely on a beach during sunset. Carlos is embracing Ashley from behind while kissing the side of her head.

Rodon is wearing a short-sleeved knit shirt and shorts, while Ashley dons an elegant cream-colored dress. Last month, the couple celebrated the fourth birthday of their son, Bo, and shared a glimpse of their enjoyable moments on Instagram.

“Happy 4th birthday to our sweet boy! You make life so much better!! #GrandSlamBirthday,” Ashley wrote in the caption.

The clip featured Bo in a Yankees jersey playing with his sister, Willow, among baseball-themed decorations for his birthday party.

