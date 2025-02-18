Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley drops 4-word reaction to Yankees pitcher's bonding session with HOFer & special adviser Andy Pettitte

New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon has been paying close attention to what Hall of Famer and Yankees special adviser Andy Pettitte has to share during spring training at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.

Ad

Pettitte, a three-time All-Star and five-time World Series champion was hired as special adviser to the Yankees pitching staff in June 2023. Since then, he has been working with several aces during the season.

On Monday, a clip of southpaws Rodon and Pettitte having a conversation on the bench was released. While the audio in the video is not clear, Rodon's wife Ashley shared her 4-word reaction to it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Thankful for their relationship 💙," she wrote.

Ad

Trending

Ashley's Instagram story

Andy Pettitte's presence at spring training camp provides valuable insight, particularly for pitchers like Rodón, who are looking to refine their craft and make a bigger impact in 2025.

Ad

Carlos Rodon shares insights on his bond with Andy Pettitte

Carlos Rodon wasn't having a good time during his start in the American League Division Series Game 2 against the Kansas City Royals. He gave up seven hits and four earned runs in only 3.2 innings, as the Yankees went on to lose that game 4-2.

The following day, Andy Pettitte asked Rodon to come by and visit his office. Rodon shared the experience of that meeting with The Athletic.

Ad

“We were just talking about how do we stay composed,” Carlos Rodon told The Athletic. “The energy here in The Bronx is pretty high. I do feed off that. How do you channel that energy? How do you stay composed, even when it’s going well or when it’s going bad? It’s hard to do. It’s not easy for me.”

Ad

The advice seems to have done well for the left-handed pitcher as in his next start in the ALCS game against the Cleveland Guardians, he only allowed three hits and one earned run in six innings pitched. The Yankees went on to win the game 5-2.

“When we were 8 and 9 years old, I never imagined I would have Andy Pettitte sitting next to me at Yankee Stadium for Game 1 of the ALCS,” Rodón added. “It’s kind of surreal. This is Andy Pettitte — he pitched some incredible games here and won five World Series. If there’s anyone with a résumé like his, it’s him. I do listen.”

The Yankees are hoping for Carlos Rodon to step up in 2025 and be a big part of the rotation, which will now include Max Fried after he signed an eight-year, $218 million deal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback