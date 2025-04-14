Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley emotionally reacts to Rory McIlroy's heartwarming moment with daughter Poppy after clinching career Grand Slam

Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley voiced her excited reaction towards a heartfelt moment shared between the Northern Irish golfer, Rory McIlroy and his daughter, Poppy.

Ad

The moment came at the Augusta National golf course in Georgia after Rory completed a career gland slam in golf by winning the 2025 Master event in a playoff against Justin Rose.

After his final shot on the green course, Rory McIlroy erupted with joy. He then approached his daughter and gave her a warm hug. Ashley Rodon noticed this beautiful father-daughter moment and shared her reaction on it via a story on social media.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Take a look at the image here, captioned as:

"Nothing like a daddy and his girl. So sweet 😢 "

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Take a look at the original IG post here:

Ad

"Rory McIlroy and Poppy McIlroy ❤️ How sweet it is."

Ad

Rory McIlroy completed his career grand slam by winning all the four majors which include The Open championship, U.S. Open, PGA Championship and the Masters Tournament.

Carlos Rodon married the love of his life in a beautfiul wedding ceremony in Costa Rica on Jan 6, 2018. The couple are proud parents to three kids, a son and two daughters.

The family of five reside in Bronx, New York. After a phenomenal start on opening day, Rodon has struggled at the mound through the next three starts in 2025. He is currently 1-3 for the season, with an ERA of 5.48, 28 strikeouts, and 1.13 WHIP.

Ad

Carlos Rodon's wife, Ashley shared a heartfelt post for the Yankees ace

Ashley Rodon shared a social media post on April 9, penning down a heartfelt note for the Yankees ace pitcher. The caption of the post, read:

"Here we are, officially hit your 10 year. I am so proud of you. This game is not for the weak. You have shown time and time again how you will never give up.

Ad

"Your fight to evolve and remain fully committed, while never neglecting to make home a priority is unmatched. Our kids are so blessed to have you to model their life after... Happy 10 year @carlos_rodon55 !!"

Carlos Rodon will look to get out of the losing slump in his next start against the TB Rays in Florida on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Tyagi Karan has been a baseball sports betting expert, analyst and content strategist at Sportskeeda since 2022. He holds a Master's degree in Sports Management from Virginia Commonwealth University, and worked with the VCU Rams baseball team as a trackman analyst. He started following the sport at 18, watching postseason on television.



Karan is a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers owing to their successful history in the sport, and their consistent performances at the highest level. He admires Mookie Betts’ on-field defensive and offensive prowess, along with his off-field charitable exploits, while Bruce Bochy is his favorite coach.



The Mets’ miraculous rally from a two-run deficit in the 1986 World Series Game 6 in the bottom of the 10th inning despite being two outs and two strikes down is his all-time favorite baseball moment.



Karan’s strengths are player profiling and technical deep dives, for which he always refers to reliable sources such as the social media handles of the best MLB analysts.



When not strategizing, he likes to read, listen to music, go for a run, and watch sit-coms. Know More