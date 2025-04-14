Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley emotionally reacts to Rory McIlroy's heartwarming moment with daughter Poppy after clinching career Grand Slam

Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley voiced her excited reaction towards a heartfelt moment shared between the Northern Irish golfer, Rory McIlroy and his daughter, Poppy.
The moment came at the Augusta National golf course in Georgia after Rory completed a career gland slam in golf by winning the 2025 Master event in a playoff against Justin Rose.
After his final shot on the green course, Rory McIlroy erupted with joy. He then approached his daughter and gave her a warm hug. Ashley Rodon noticed this beautiful father-daughter moment and shared her reaction on it via a story on social media.
Take a look at the image here, captioned as:
"Nothing like a daddy and his girl. So sweet 😢 "
Take a look at the original IG post here:
"Rory McIlroy and Poppy McIlroy ❤️ How sweet it is."
Rory McIlroy completed his career grand slam by winning all the four majors which include The Open championship, U.S. Open, PGA Championship and the Masters Tournament.
Carlos Rodon married the love of his life in a beautfiul wedding ceremony in Costa Rica on Jan 6, 2018. The couple are proud parents to three kids, a son and two daughters.
The family of five reside in Bronx, New York. After a phenomenal start on opening day, Rodon has struggled at the mound through the next three starts in 2025. He is currently 1-3 for the season, with an ERA of 5.48, 28 strikeouts, and 1.13 WHIP.
Carlos Rodon's wife, Ashley shared a heartfelt post for the Yankees ace
Ashley Rodon shared a social media post on April 9, penning down a heartfelt note for the Yankees ace pitcher. The caption of the post, read:
"Here we are, officially hit your 10 year. I am so proud of you. This game is not for the weak. You have shown time and time again how you will never give up.
"Your fight to evolve and remain fully committed, while never neglecting to make home a priority is unmatched. Our kids are so blessed to have you to model their life after... Happy 10 year @carlos_rodon55 !!"
Carlos Rodon will look to get out of the losing slump in his next start against the TB Rays in Florida on Friday.