Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley melts hearts with adorable glimpses of daughter Willow & son Bo ahead of Yankees opener

New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon's wife, Ashley, recently shared glimpses of her private time with their children on social media. The couple married in 2018 and has three children, a daughter and two sons.

On Sunday, Ashley, who has 11.2K followers on Instagram, shared pictures featuring their daughter, Willow and son, Bo.

“Parade day,” she captioned.

Ashley IG (Credits: Instagram/@ashleyrodon)

In the image, Willow is dressed in a light-colored fuzzy jacket, blue jeans and black shoes, while her brother, Bo, was wearing a gray jacket paired with beige pants and blue sneakers.

Both of them were stood on a sidewalk near a street, looking at colorful parade items for sale, including inflatable toys and stuffed animals. Another image showed the brother-sister duo holding their newly purchased toys, which Ashley captioned:

“Loved it”

Bo chose a large blue inflatable toy shaped like a hammer, while Willow looked happy sitting in a stroller, holding a white inflatable unicorn with pink designs.

Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley shares her candid feelings about beauty pageants

On Friday, Carlos Rodon had his final spring tune-up against the Detroit Tigers. The left-hander pitched 4.2 innings, allowing three hits, three walks, and striking out five, contributing to the New York Yankees' 4-0 victory. With his wife's love and support, Carlos continues to impress with almost a decade in the league.

As such, his wife Ashley, has had to put a few things on the backseat along the way, mainly her passion for participating in beauty pageants. In January, Ashley shared some clips from her pageant competitions while sharing her views saying:

"Pageants give you so much more than a crown. I'm thankful for everything they did that affects my everyday life 🤍"

Ashley IG (Credits: Instagram/@ashleyrodon)

Ashley and Carlos became parents when they welcomed their daughter, Willow, in 2019. Their son, Bo, was born in 2021, followed by their youngest, Silo, in 2023. The couple faced several fertility struggles before Willow’s birth and later launched initiatives, including the Willow Grant, to support others facing similar challenges.

Carlos Rodon is set to start on Opening Day when the Yankees take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday at Yankee Stadium.

