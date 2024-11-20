Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley melts hearts with Yankees pitcher's adorable bond with pet cat he 'didn't want'

Two-time All-Star Carlos Rodon and wife Ashley have been spending quality time during the offseason. The New York Yankee pitcher has been visible on his wife's social media accounts, particularly on Instagram.

In a recent story shared by Ashley Rodon, she revealed that the couple have a new pet cat whose name has yet to be revealed. The amusing part about Rodon's revelation was that Carlos was growing fond of the pet cat even though he was unsure of getting one.

Ashley Rodon pokes fun at husband Carlos (Image credit: Instagram/@ashleyrodon)

"The man who didn't want a cat, is always cuddling with said cat," said Ashley.

Carlos Rodon is known as a fiery competitor on the mound. He's one of the few players who doesn't shy away from expressing how he feels during the game, even if it's toward his own fanbase.

On his wife's Instagram, however, another side of Carlos can be seen. Ashley has continuously shared photos of him and Carlos spending time with their children and even going to several functions together.

Carlos Rodon and wife Ashley attend Aaron Judge's All Rise Foundation gala

Carlos Rodon and his wife Ashley were present during Aaron Judge's All Rise Foundation gala. The event occurred at the Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Monday night.

Rodon and wife Ashley during the gala (Image credit: Instagram/@ashleyrodon)

Rodon attended the fundraiser alongside teammates Gerrit Cole and Anthony Volpe. Former New York Yankee Harrison Bader was also one of the ball players present at the gala.

It was the second gala organized by Aaron Judge's All Rise Foundation. The first edition of the event happened in January of this year. The gala was set up as a fundraising instrument through silent auctions. The proceeds of the event will directly go to Judge's foundation.

The All Rise Foundation was created to empower marginalized children and youth through social and civic events. The foundation has set up multiple initiatives that include camps, libraries and grants for the youth.

A few New York-based acts performed at the event to inject entertainment into the gala. Rapper Bas and dance troupe W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew performed at the star-studded gala.

