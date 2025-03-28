Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley melts over Yankees ace pitcher's new look after winning start on Opening Day 

New York Yankees ace Carlos Rodon has been married to his longtime girlfriend Ashley for over six years now. They are proud parents to three kids, and together the Rodon family moved to the Bronx after his blockbuster move to the Bronx Bombers from the San Francisco Giants in 2023.

His decent record in the 2024 MLB season and good starts in the Spring Training games earned him the opportunity to be the Opening Day starter for the Yankees on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers. Rodon registered a win and discussed his pitch usage in a postgame media interview.

Ashley reacted to Rodon's new look during the interview, which involved a beard on his face. This change came after the club dropped its longstanding policy of not allowing ballplayers to grow facial hair. She responded to his new look on X/Twitter:

"I hear nothing. I just keep staring at the beard."

In the postgame interview, Rodon showered praise on catcher Austin Wells:

"Yea, I thought Wells was great with the pitch calling. You know for me it's just, we get a plan together, he calls the pitches and I just roll. There is not much decision making on my part," Rodon said.

"You know it's just we get in the rythym, he calls the pitches, I throw and we featured a lot today and I thought he was great behind the plate," he added.

The Yankees won 4-2 against the Brewers as captain, Aaron Judge, CF Cody Bellinger, SS Anthony Volpe and backstop Austin Wells registered an RBI each to support Rodon's solid start on the mound.

Yankees ace Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley shares pictures from Opening Day

On Thursday, Ashley Rodon shared an array of images from the 2025 MLB season Opening Day in an Instagram post. She was joined by her kids and other family members as they watched Carlos Rodon pitch an amazing game against the Brewers and register his first win of the campaign.

The caption on the post read:

"Starting the year off right! What an awesome opening day! Thanking God for another year of us watching Daddy Los do his thing."

Rodon gave up just one earned run on four hits, walking two and striking out seven batters against the Brewers. He will likely make his next start against the Arizona Diamondbacks or Pittsburgh Pirates.

