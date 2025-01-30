  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley opens up about fertility journey with Yankees star pitcher

Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley opens up about fertility journey with Yankees star pitcher

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Jan 30, 2025 16:35 GMT
Carlos Rodon with his wife, Ashley, and children Bo, Willow and Silo (Images from - Instagram.com/@
Carlos Rodon with his wife, Ashley, and children Bo, Willow and Silo (image credits: instagram/ashleyrodon)

On Wednesday, New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley shared a post on her Instagram Story, as the Chicago Coalitionaling with Infertility announced the soon-to-arrive "Willow Grant." It is set for "Family Building," a Chicago-based nonprofit that helps couples that are due to begin in April.

"In 2021 the @chicagofamilybuilding was where I first shared our fertility journey and the path to getting Willow. This was where Carlos and I started to put together the idea behind the Willow Grants and how we would give back. So excited to finally see it really come full circle!!" Ashley Rodon captioned.
Screenshot of Ashley Rodon&#039;s Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@ashleyrodon IG Stories)
Screenshot of Ashley Rodon's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@ashleyrodon IG Stories)

Rodon and Ashley have previously talked about the various fertility-related struggles they went through in the past. It appears the Rodons used to consult the Chicago-based nonprofit themselves when Rodon was a player for the Chicago White Sox before they were blessed with their first child, a daughter named Willow.

also-read-trending Trending

The "Willow Grant" is a way for the Rodons to give back to the community that supported them. Along with it, the Rodons have showcased their philanthropic side in the past, regularly offering support to other aspiring parents dealing with fertility-related issues through their foundation, the Carlos Rodon Foundation.

Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley takes to Instagram to celebrate Christmas with a dash of Halloween

In December, two-time all-star Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley shared a series of adorable family snaps to celebrate Christmas, using photos originally taken on Halloween that had never made it to her Instagram feed.

"These forgot to make it to the feed so we’re using it for Christmas 🤣🤍 Merry Christmas everyone!!!!" Ashley Rodon captioned.

On the field, Rodon had a strong 2024 campaign in the Bronx, finishing the regular season with a 16-9 record, a 3.96 ERA and 195 strikeouts. He played a key role for the New York Yankees, as they made it to the World Series for the first time since 2009.

However, things ultimately ended on a hugely disappointing note as the Bronx Bombers were swept by the LA Dodgers.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी