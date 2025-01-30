Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley opens up about fertility journey with Yankees star pitcher

On Wednesday, New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley shared a post on her Instagram Story, as the Chicago Coalitionaling with Infertility announced the soon-to-arrive "Willow Grant." It is set for "Family Building," a Chicago-based nonprofit that helps couples that are due to begin in April.

"In 2021 the @chicagofamilybuilding was where I first shared our fertility journey and the path to getting Willow. This was where Carlos and I started to put together the idea behind the Willow Grants and how we would give back. So excited to finally see it really come full circle!!" Ashley Rodon captioned.

Screenshot of Ashley Rodon's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@ashleyrodon IG Stories)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rodon and Ashley have previously talked about the various fertility-related struggles they went through in the past. It appears the Rodons used to consult the Chicago-based nonprofit themselves when Rodon was a player for the Chicago White Sox before they were blessed with their first child, a daughter named Willow.

Trending

The "Willow Grant" is a way for the Rodons to give back to the community that supported them. Along with it, the Rodons have showcased their philanthropic side in the past, regularly offering support to other aspiring parents dealing with fertility-related issues through their foundation, the Carlos Rodon Foundation.

Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley takes to Instagram to celebrate Christmas with a dash of Halloween

In December, two-time all-star Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley shared a series of adorable family snaps to celebrate Christmas, using photos originally taken on Halloween that had never made it to her Instagram feed.

"These forgot to make it to the feed so we’re using it for Christmas 🤣🤍 Merry Christmas everyone!!!!" Ashley Rodon captioned.

On the field, Rodon had a strong 2024 campaign in the Bronx, finishing the regular season with a 16-9 record, a 3.96 ERA and 195 strikeouts. He played a key role for the New York Yankees, as they made it to the World Series for the first time since 2009.

However, things ultimately ended on a hugely disappointing note as the Bronx Bombers were swept by the LA Dodgers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback