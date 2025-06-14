Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley shares heartwarming reaction to Gerrit Cole and Amy's charity work

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole won't play a part in the 2025 season after undergoing elbow surgery in March. As he recovers from the setback, he continues to make a difference in the community. Cole and his wife Amy, who runs the Gerrit & Amy Cole Foundation, visited the Laboratory School of Finance and Technology to inspire students.

The former AL Cy Young winner shared a clip from their visit to the facility on Friday with the caption:

"Amy and had the chance to visit @mshs223bx - the Laboratory School of Finance and Technology. We met incredible students who inspired us with their energy, curiosity, and drive. Can't wait to see all they'll accomplish."

The post drew plenty of reactions from the baseball community, including Ashley Rodon, the wife of Cole's former teammate Carlos Rodon.

"Love this so much," Ashley commented.

Yankees' Instagram handle also reacted:

"Bigger than baseball."

Amy is a former softball player and hails from a baseball family. Her brother Brandon Crawford is a former All-Star shortstop and two-time World Series winner.

Their mother, Lynn Crawford, also reacted to the post, writing:

"You two make me so proud."

Gerrit Cole's wife Amy reflects on their foundation's work with the school

In the clip, Gerrit Cole and Amy reflected on their association with the facility. Amy Cole said that their foundation, which was created in 2020 with the aim of improving the standard of living for children, has been a supporter of the school since its early days.

Amy admitted that the school has grown a lot since their initial contribution. Cole often visits the school and revealed in a visit last year that the facility is close to his heart, as he used to play just up the street.

