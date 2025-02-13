Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley shares precious beach moment with Yankees pitcher & family in chic white attires

New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon and his family, including his wife Ashley and their three kids Willow, Bo and Silo, have arrived in Florida for the Spring Training games.

Earlier this week, the Yankees ace was spotted entering George M. Steinbrenner Field, formerly known as Legends Field, located in Tampa, Florida, across the Dale Mabry Highway.

When you are in Florida, you can't stop yourself from going to the beach. With his family alongside him, Rodon and Ashley went out there and had fun. On Wednesday, Ashley posted a heartwarming snap of the family near the beach. All five were in whites, standing near the descending waves in the backdrop of a sunset.

Ashley had a simple white heart attached to her Instagram story.

Ashley's Instagram story

Carlos Rodon Foundation opens applications for Willow Grants

Following a successful fundraiser in Sept. called Willow Gala, the Carlos Rodon Foundation and Ashley's Nest Egg Foundation have come together to finance aspiring couples' fertility treatments.

For the Yankees couple, Willow Grant is a dear cause to their heart, as Carlos and Ashley struggled to get pregnant. The couple also registered themselves for an IVF treatment before learning that Ashley had become naturally pregnant. However, it gave the couple a cause to work toward and use their platform to help other couples going through something similar.

Over a week ago, the Carlos Rodon Foundation posted on social media that they were opening applications for Willow Grants. Couples, who qualify, will receive a financial grant from Rodon's foundation.

"We are so excited to announce that Willow grants are now available through our partnership with the Nest Egg Foundation," Ashley said in the video. "So, if you reside in Connecticut or New York and have someone you love, someone you care about — a friend or family member — please send them the link in my bio.

"I think our biggest challenge last year was just finding the right people to receive these grants. One of my favorite parts of our partnership with Nest Egg is that it’s not only our grant for recurrent pregnancy loss, but also grants that cover egg donation, surrogacy, and general infertility," Ashley continued.

"So please, please, if there’s someone in your life who you think could possibly benefit from filling out the application, send it to them. We’re really looking forward to reviewing them all and giving people the hope of having a family of their own."

In this way, Carlos Rodon's family continues to make a positive impact in their community.

