New York Yankees lefty Carlos Rodon had a disappointing end to the season after his team fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. As such, he will now get a longer offseason, which he will likely spend with his wife and children.

Carlos's wife Ashley recently joined an Instagram trend wherein people are sharing photos with a caption of "We're almost in 2025, but I've loved you since..." This prompted Ashley to share a memory of her and her husband Carlos from 2014 when they started dating.

Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley joins Instagram trend (credit: ashleyrodon/Instagram)

The throwback photo shared by Ashley featured a younger version of the couple in what resembled a county fair.

Carlos and Ashley tied the knot in 2018 and have three children: Willow, Bo, and Silo.

Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley expressed support after pitcher's WS performance

After a sub par performance in the World Series, the New York Yankees now have a chance to realign their objectives and rekindle their motivation ahead of the 2025 MLB season.

Apart from the defensive disaster class that was Game 5 of the Fall Classic, Yankees starter Carlos Rodon also shared an unflattering appearance in his sole World Series start. This merited show of support and faith from Rodon's wife Ashley ahead of their Game 4 clash at Yankee Stadium.

"The greatest test of faith is when things don't go your way and you are still able to say, 'Thank you, God." - Ashley Rodon via Instagram

The inspiring message shared by Ashley was after the Yankees were down in the series 3-0 ahead of Game 4.

As for Carlos, he took the mound in Game 2 opposite Dodgers' clinical starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto. While the latter had an unforgettable World Series debut, Rodon had everything but.

Carlos Rodon was pulled after just 3and 1/3 innings after surrendering four runs through three home runs and six base hits. The Yankees lost the game with a scoreline of 4-2, meaning that all the runs that were given up by the team in the clash were issued by Rodon himself.

