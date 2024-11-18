  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Carlos Rodon
  • Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley takes part in recent social media trend, shares throwback snap with Yankees pitcher from 10 years ago

Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley takes part in recent social media trend, shares throwback snap with Yankees pitcher from 10 years ago

By Daniel Santiago
Modified Nov 18, 2024 05:55 GMT
Carlos Rodon with his wife Ashley and their children at Yankee Stadium (Image via Ashley Rodon
Carlos Rodon with his wife Ashley and their children at Yankee Stadium (Image via Ashley Rodon's Instagram)

New York Yankees lefty Carlos Rodon had a disappointing end to the season after his team fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. As such, he will now get a longer offseason, which he will likely spend with his wife and children.

Carlos's wife Ashley recently joined an Instagram trend wherein people are sharing photos with a caption of "We're almost in 2025, but I've loved you since..." This prompted Ashley to share a memory of her and her husband Carlos from 2014 when they started dating.

Carlos Rodon&#039;s wife Ashley joins Instagram trend (credit: ashleyrodon/Instagram)
Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley joins Instagram trend (credit: ashleyrodon/Instagram)

The throwback photo shared by Ashley featured a younger version of the couple in what resembled a county fair.

also-read-trending Trending

Carlos and Ashley tied the knot in 2018 and have three children: Willow, Bo, and Silo.

Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley expressed support after pitcher's WS performance

After a sub par performance in the World Series, the New York Yankees now have a chance to realign their objectives and rekindle their motivation ahead of the 2025 MLB season.

Apart from the defensive disaster class that was Game 5 of the Fall Classic, Yankees starter Carlos Rodon also shared an unflattering appearance in his sole World Series start. This merited show of support and faith from Rodon's wife Ashley ahead of their Game 4 clash at Yankee Stadium.

"The greatest test of faith is when things don't go your way and you are still able to say, 'Thank you, God." - Ashley Rodon via Instagram

The inspiring message shared by Ashley was after the Yankees were down in the series 3-0 ahead of Game 4.

As for Carlos, he took the mound in Game 2 opposite Dodgers' clinical starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto. While the latter had an unforgettable World Series debut, Rodon had everything but.

Carlos Rodon was pulled after just 3and 1/3 innings after surrendering four runs through three home runs and six base hits. The Yankees lost the game with a scoreline of 4-2, meaning that all the runs that were given up by the team in the clash were issued by Rodon himself.

Quick Links

Edited by Prem Deshpande
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी