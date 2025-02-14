Carlos Rodon’s wife drops fiery reaction as Gerrit Cole brings the heat at Yankees Spring Training

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has arrived at the team's Spring Training complex at George M. Steinbrenner Field. The one-time Cy Young winner is gearing up for the 2025 season.

Cole was sluggish last year after an elbow injury in March saw him miss more than two months of action. He made a late start to the season in June and took his time to settle back into the rhythm.

The All-Star ace is expected to be the Opening Day starter for the Yankees this year and his intense pitching workout in Spring Training drew a reaction from fellow Yankee starter Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley.

Ashley reacted with 'fire' emojis to a post of Cole's Spring Training workout shared by the Yankees on Instagram.

Like Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon is also gearing up for the 2025 season after going 16-9 last year in 32 starts. During the offseason Carlos and his wife Ashley offered help to couples struggling with the costs of fertility treatments via the Rodon Foundation.

Ashley wrote in a post earlier this month:

"If you’re in New York or Connecticut and struggling with the costs of fertility treatments, we’d love to help. This year we’re excited to be giving away numerous grants that have been made possible by the amazing generosity of our donors, and we’re beyond grateful for their support!

Aaron Boone backs Carlos Rodon ahead of 2025 season

With Gerrit Cole healthy and the addition of All-Star pitcher Max Fried in the offseason, the Yankees have one of the best one-two punch in the league. Fried's arrival is likely to push Carlos Rodon down the pecking order in the starting rotation.

However, Yankees manager Aaron Boone showed confidence in the two-time All-Star as Rodon significantly improved last year following a disastrous first season in New York in 2023.

"I think he's developed such a solid routine," Boone said on Wednesday. "I think there's a lot of trust and a lot of knowledge now of the group that he's walking into, and he leaned into that last offseason. Just really proud of the routine he has developed and the work ethic he has put behind it... I feel like he's in a really good spot now."

Boone's vote of confidence is exactly what Carlos Rodon would've needed as the Yankees look to make another World Series bid this year. Rodon will be an important part of the rotation behind Cole and Fried with reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil expected to shoulder the workload.

